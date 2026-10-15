Laura Kay Bailey's ROWLING IN IT: VILLAIN IN PROGRESS to Make New York Debut at Asylum NYC

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​What happens when the role of a lifetime becomes the controversy of a lifetime? Following a London engagement, Laura Kay Bailey will debut her funny theatrical misadventure to New York in ROWLING IN IT: VILLAIN IN PROGRESS, making its New York debut at Asylum NYC for a strictly limited engagement, December 18–23, 2026. Written and performed by Bailey and directed by Dominic Shaw (Associate Director of The Devil Wears Prada), the solo comedy explores ambition, identity, public outrage, and the unexpected consequences of being cast as one of the world's most controversial literary figures.

Once upon a time, award-winning but completely unknown actress Laura Kay Bailey's life changed as she was cast as J.K. Rowling in an Edinburgh Fringe production about the controversial Harry Potter author. She became the subject of international media attention, outward hostility, and online debate about the production and her participation in it. The Times profiled Bailey as she prepared to portray Rowling, while Sky News reported on threats and online abuse surrounding the production during its Edinburgh engagement.

Rowling In It is about ambition, getting things wrong, being misunderstood, and the subtle art of learning to let people hate you.

“I thought I'd landed an acting job. Instead I blindly stumbled into the middle of an international controversy. At a certain point, the only sensible response was to write a comedy about it.” said Laura Kay Bailey.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 11 Hrs 57 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming