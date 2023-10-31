Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Unveils 12 Teams of Writers for 2023 Julia de Burgos Cohort

Discover the twelve talented teams working on new musicals and refining their craft in this exciting program.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab has revealed the writing teams for its Fall 2023 Julia de Burgos Cohort, in collaboration with Prospect Theatre Company, New York Theatre Barn, and the Dramatists Guild Fund. Named after Julia de Burgos, the pioneer Puerto Rican and Afro-Caribbean poet, the Cohort provides a space for a small group of writers to refine their work in order to redefine the musical theatre industry. 

During the fall, the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab will host two concurrent cohorts: one in a virtual format and the other in-person in the heart of NYC, featuring six teams of writers working on six new musicals per Cohort. This program aims to propel Latiné writers in their journey to further develop their shows, offering invaluable mentorship and support. Over the course of three months, the cohort will meet every other week, creating a dynamic space for collaboration, creativity, and growth. 

We are excited to announce our twelve writing teams! Our 2023 Fall In-Person Cohort includes BROTHER book & lyrics by Miranda Holiday and Reggie Bennet, with music by Justin Cook; COMO CORRER: A HIP POP MUSICAL book, lyrics & music by Nico Raimont; FAT GIRL STARVING book, lyrics, music, original story by  James Martinez Salem, book and lyrics by Jesse Field; HARVEST OF EMPIRE book music and lyrics by Rebecca Murillo; NEXT DOOR book, lyrics, music, original story by Paloma de Vega, and THIS OLD HAUNT book, conceived/developed by SMJ, music and lyrics/conceived/developed by Maggie Marie Rodgers, conceived/developed by Rebecca Wahls, with orchestrations by Dillon Feldman. The members of this cohort have musicals that are nearly or newly completed and are in the process of finalizing a first or second draft, and is facilitated by Rose Van Dyne and Amelia Johnson.

Our 2023 Fall Virtual Cohort includes: CAFÉ CON LECHE  book, music, lyrics by Maiga Vida; EXIST music and lyrics by Marina Pires, book by Andrew Michael Reid, direction and concept by Marina Montesanti; GUTTERS story, book, lyrics by Paloma Sierra, and  composition by Johanny Navarro' GHOST IN THE MACHINE words and music by Janine Robledo; WET book, music, lyrics by  Janelle Lawrence; PERDIDA music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, book and lyrics by Kathleen Cahill. The members of this cohort consist of musicals entirely composed by female, femme, trans, and/or nonbinary Latine composers, working on musicals at many stages in their process, and is facilitated by Storm Thomas and Jacinta Clusellas.

Both cohorts will end in capstone projects to connect their new musicals with producers, theaters and audiences. The cohort is in partnership with Prospect Theatre Company and New York Theatre Barn. Details will be announced at a later date. Within this two-fold initiative, writers and their teams have the opportunity to continue developing important Latine musicals and are continuing to fulfill the mission of Julia de Burgos by defying societal norms and promoting advocacy.

ABOUT THE LATINÉ MUSICAL THEATRE LAB, LLC

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, LLC is a groundbreaking organization dedicated to developing and advocating for new Latiné-written musical theatre works. Celebrating the rich diversity within Latinidad, the Lab embraces the identities and works of Afro-Latinx, immigrants, those with indigenous roots, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Lab offers comprehensive programs for new musical development and writer career advancement.

PROGRAM INFORMATION: 

www.latinemtlab.org



