LaChanze, Teal Wicks, and More Will Perform at The Moon Theater Company's AMPLIFY 2023

Houses on The Moon Theater Company has announced the lineup of performers and special guests headlining their AMPLIFY 2023 Gala Celebration on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM with Gala Creative Direction by Chad Austin and Musical Direction by Robbie Cowan (National Tour: Bullets Over Broadway). Hosted by Miles Grose, this one-night benefit will include appearances by such Broadway luminaries as LaChanze, Teal Wicks, Rema Webb, Curtis Wiley, The Voice’s Carolina Rial, and American Idol’s Alyssa Wray. AMPLIFY 2023 will pay tribute to the remarkable achievements of Tony Award-winning producer Rashad V. Chambers, and the dedicated human rights work of Dr. Kate Cerulli. The evening will also honor the transformative work of Homies Unidos, an organization committed to ending violence and promoting peace in Central American communities. To purchase tickets, please visit HousesOnTheMoon.org/amplify/.

LaChanze Broadway: Celie in The Color Purple (Tony Award) Ti Moune in Once On This Island (Tony Award nomination), Trouble In Mind (Tony Award nomination), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award nomination), A Christmas Carol, If/Then, The Wiz, Company, Ragtime, and Dreamgirls. Off Broadway: The Secret Life of Bees, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, The Vagina Monologues, and Cabin in the Sky at New York City Center Encores! TV: “Handel’s Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise” (Emmy Award), “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” HBO’s “The Night Of,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Fight,” “Sex And The City.” Film: The Help, Melinda, and Disney’s Hercules, among other titles. President of Black Theatre United, a community dedicated to awareness, accountability, and advocacy.

Teal Wicks is a California girl at heart, and a true Broadway leading lady. On Broadway, Teal originated the roles of Lady in The Cher Show, Mary Barrie in Finding Neverland, and Emma Carew in the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. She made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role to critical acclaim in the Los Angeles and San Francisco companies. Teal has created lead roles in various productions Off-Broadway and across the US, including The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River Theatre), The Blue Flower (Second Stage/A.R.T.), Piece Of My Heart: the Bert Berns Story (Signature Theatre), Life of the Party (Theatreworks, w/ Andrew Lippa), and Fahrenheit 451 (59E59). TV Credits include “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Evil,” “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” “Chicago Justice.” @tealwicks

Rema Webb most recently appeared in Broadway’s Fat Ham. Additional Broadway Credits: The Music Man, Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, Violet, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, & Ragtime. Off-Broadway/Regional: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Speak on It: The Fannie Lou Hamer Story, Unmasked, The Cradle Will Rock, The Colored Museum, A New Brain, Being Alive. Film/TV: Sudden Death, First Born, Beloved, “Murphy Brown” reboot, “Central Park,” “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She is the Founder/Executive of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program, which provides acting, singing, and dance classes for youth aged 6-16. @remawebb

Curtis Wiley Curtis came to know Rashad Chambers during Rashad's first NYC-producing venture, The Wild Party at Columbia Stages, dir. by Saheem Ali. Since that time, the two have been friends and creative partners. Curtis made his Broadway debut in the Original Broadway Company of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Additional Broadway Credits: The Lion King; Jersey Boys; American Prophet (Arena Stage) and Diner: The Musical. Select NYC credits: The Total Bent (Public Theater); Rothschild & Sons (York Theatre Co.); Straight Faced Lies (Fringe NYC); Pageant: The Musical (Off B'way Revival); The Great Society (York Shakespeare Co.) King Lear (Exit, Pursued by a Bear); & Wig Out (Tarell Alvin McCraney) @Curtis_Wiley.

CAROLINA RIAL is a 19-year-old music artist based out of NYC. Carolina gained national attention in 2021 as a contestant on Season 20 of NBC's The Voice. Her blind audition of Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" was viewed by over 1.7 million people on YouTube, and 17 million across all other social media platforms. She has gone on to perform at such venues as Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, MetLife Stadium, Radio City Music Hall, Prudential Center, Citi Field, Barclays Center, New York Fashion Week, Times Square Billboards, and has been featured on PBS, CBS, Fox Sports, ESPN, Univision, and NBC New York. She is also active in the musical theater world and has been seen in several Off Broadway cabaret shows throughout New York.

ALYSSA WRAY is a singer, actor, artist, and extremely clumsy rom-com enthusiast from small-town Kentucky, currently residing in NYC. She is best known for being a contestant on season 19 of “American Idol,” making it to the Top 9 and departing from the show on Disney Night. Regional: Rent (Maureen) at the Palace Theatre, Murder Ballad (Narrator) at Prima Theatre, Songs for a New World (Woman 1) at the Gateway Playhouse, British Invasion (Vocalist) at The Palace Theatres. Other notable credits include her NYC debut solo show at Feinstein's 54 Below "Alyssa Wray: Songs that Speak to Me," Deloris in Sister Act, and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. @itsalyssawray

Miles Grose is an experienced writer/actor/producer/director who is the co-host of the Team CoCo-produced podcast, “May I Elaborate: Sound Wisdom With JB Smoove." He is the author of the children's book “The Tyrell Show” (Scholastic Publishing), and director of One Course, a celebrity-driven interview series for the MSG Network. Miles has worked as a Teaching Artist for over 25 years, and has a long-standing relationship with Houses On The Moon and a deep-rooted love for the work they do. In July 2022, he directed the Houses-facilitated educational project Just Futures: Race and New London, a multimedia performance centered on intergenerational dialogue and racial justice in New London, CT. IG: @sidekick0212