La Mama to Mark 65th Anniversary with Free Block Party

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La MaMa will celebrate its 65th anniversary with a free block party on Sunday, October 18, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The event, themed "Art for Healing, Food for Healing," will feature free performances, workshops, local food, family activities, and more.

The celebration will take place on Ellen Stewart Way at 66 East 4th Street, between Bowery and Second Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

Performances include: Yungchen Lhamo (world-renowned Tibetan singer and founder of the One Drop of Kindness Foundation), Brooklyn United (a nationally recognized youth development organization using music, dance, academics, and mentorship to transform the lives of young people), Pau Ali'i 'Ilima hula dance group (celebrating native Hawaiian culture, community, and advocacy), and live DJ set by Blanka Barbara Stahl with Battery Dance (whose new collaboration Untold Wajda: Blokowisko 'The Estate' will run at La MaMa October 22-25). Workshops and activities include, ti leaves bracelet making, dance workshops, kids yoga, puppet making, and a bouncy house.



Photo Credit: La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 07 Hrs 03 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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