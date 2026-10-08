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La Mama to Mark 65th Anniversary with Free Block Party

The event is free and open to the public, Sunday, October 18, 2026.

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La Mama to Mark 65th Anniversary with Free Block Party

La MaMa will celebrate its 65th anniversary with a free block party on Sunday, October 18, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The event, themed "Art for Healing, Food for Healing," will feature free performances, workshops, local food, family activities, and more.

The celebration will take place on Ellen Stewart Way at 66 East 4th Street, between Bowery and Second Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

Performances include: Yungchen Lhamo (world-renowned Tibetan singer and founder of the One Drop of Kindness Foundation), Brooklyn United (a nationally recognized youth development organization using music, dance, academics, and mentorship to transform the lives of young people), Pau Ali'i 'Ilima hula dance group (celebrating native Hawaiian culture, community, and advocacy), and live DJ set by Blanka Barbara Stahl with Battery Dance (whose new collaboration Untold Wajda: Blokowisko 'The Estate' will run at La MaMa October 22-25). Workshops and activities include, ti leaves bracelet making, dance workshops, kids yoga, puppet making, and a bouncy house.


Photo Credit: La Mama Experimental Theatre Club


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