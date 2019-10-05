LYNDA CARTER THIS LIFE: MY MUSIC MY STORY Comes to Lincoln Center's The Appel Room

Lynda Carter will bring her concert show "This Life: My Music My Story" to Jazz at Lincoln Center's The Appel Room for one show only on Saturday, October 12th at 7:30 pm. Jazz at Lincoln Center is located at Broadway and 60th Street. Tickets are priced at $35.00 and $45.00 and are available by calling Center Charge at 212 721-6500, at the box office or online at www.jazz.org.

Lynda Carter, best known for her iconic role as TV's "Wonder Woman", has been touring the country selling out venues with her all-star band and singers. This evening will take the audience on a journey of her amazing life through her personal stories and music. She performs an eclectic array of music including rock, pop, jazz, country, ballads and original tunes. Her albums have included "At Last", "Crazy Little Things" and most recently, "Red, Rock n' Blues". The show will also feature a special guest, her daughter, Jessica Carter Altman, a D.C. attorney who often performs double duty singing with her mother. Jessica recently completed her first solo album called "No Rules" which will be released this year.

For all information on Lynda, go to www.lyndacarter.com.





