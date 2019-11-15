LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Begins Previews Tonight

Right Angle Entertainment, producer of the smash hits The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody, will begin previews of its latest parody - Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, tonight. The production is a holiday season sendup of the iconic romantic comedy and Christmas movie Love Actually. The cast features Kayla Catan, Meg Halcovage, Daniel Hayward, James Parks, Eric Peters, Thanos Skouteris, Joyah Spangler, and Tony Tillman.

The creative team features musical direction by Curtis Reynolds, scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Weston G. Wetzel, and sound design by Matthew Fischer.

The production, which is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, directed by Tim Drucker, choreographed by Brooke Engen, with music and orchestrations by Basil Winterbottom, is slated for a limited-engagement run November 15th through January 14th in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway. www.loveactuallyparody.com



Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious brand-new musical that follows nine unique couples who attempt to tackle the idea of love during the holiday season, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas... Will Karen recover from Harry's cliché affair with his secretary? Who's this guy Mark, and why is he hitting on his best friend's wife? How do I sign up to be a "stand-in" for an adult film to find love? Do you really need to speak the same language before proposing marriage? (The answer is yes.)



Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and Mr. Bean! Oh, and lots and lots of love, actually.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a limited engagement production playing at The Jerry Orbach Theater in New York City during the holiday season. For more information, visit loveactuallyparody.com.



Tickets start at $37 and are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You