Ellen Greene to Host LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS 40th Anniversary Screening at Town Hall

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The Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Screening, hosted by the original Audrey, Ellen Greene,will take place at Town Hall on Saturday, February 20 at 8:00PM. This is a rare appearance by Ellen Greene, who originated the role in the stage musical and continued on to star in everyone's favorite film adaptation.

Directed by Frank Oz, Little Shop of Horrors follows nerdy florist Seymour Krelborn, who cultivates a man-eating, bloodthirsty plant named Audrey II on his Skid Row flower shop. As the plant brings him fame and fortune, its insatiable appetite for human sacrifice forces Seymour to choose between the love of his life — his coworker Audrey — and the increasingly deadly demands of his monstrous creation. Forty years on, the film's irresistible blend of comedy, horror, romance, and show-stopping musical theater continues to captivate generation after generation.

'Ellen Greene is the heart and soul of Little Shop of Horrors, and this 40th Anniversary event is our chance to celebrate this extraordinary film alongside the woman who made Audrey one of the most beloved characters in musical history,' says producer Scott Stander. 'There is nothing quite like experiencing this movie with a live audience, and having Ellen in the room is going to make it truly magical. We can't wait to welcome fans, old and new, for a night they will never forget.'

Greene herself is as passionate about the film's enduring legacy as the fans who have cherished it for decades. Reflecting on why Little Shop continues to resonate so deeply, she says: 'The play and the film both have heart. You enter a magical land that has both whimsy and also has a moral to tell with deep underpinnings. It's a complex piece that looks simple. You feel for these people, and you can relate to them.'

For Greene, the character of Audrey has only grown richer with time. A pivotal moment came in 2015, during a performance with Jake Gyllenhaal at New York's City Center. 'Right in the middle of singing 'Suddenly Seymour,'' she recalls, 'it hit me that this was the secret sauce to my Audrey. With tears pouring out of my eyes, it became clear to me that Audrey's lack of self-esteem comes from knowing what it feels like to be a loser, a feeling that lies in the deep recesses of her heart. I can relate to that, for I, too, have known tremendous loss and what it's like to feel not good enough or worth the love that you are aching for. So much of Audrey I have stolen from my own personality, so yes, my Audrey has only deepened over the years.'

That depth is perhaps nowhere more evident than in Audrey's signature ballad. As Greene explains: 'Audrey's dream is everyone's dream, especially today. We all want somewhere where we feel at home, where we can be our authentic selves. A home full of love and someone to love us back. Sometimes it feels very unattainable.' It is precisely that emotional honesty, she says, that first drew her to the project. 'I cried the first time I heard 'Somewhere That's Green'. I was standing on the unemployment line at the time and I could immediately see and feel my Audrey deep inside of me, waiting to be born.'

As for the fans who have kept Little Shop alive all these years, Greene is genuinely moved. 'People who have loved and supported this show for over 44 years have my heartfelt gratitude,' she says. 'When they keep Little Shop alive, they keep my sweet friend Howard Ashman alive, who I loved very much.'

This marks one of Ellen Greene's rare public appearances and it promises to be an evening unlike any other. Before the film screens, Greene will sit down for a live interview and perform 'Somewhere That's Green' live, bringing Audrey's most iconic moment to life right before your eyes. Exclusive VIP packages are also available, including a pre-show Meet & Greet with Ellen Greene, a piece of signed memorabilia, and a photo opportunity.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Little Shop of Horrors, a remastered 4k UHD DVD will be release on October 6.

Tickets are $59, $79 and $99 (plus applicable fees); there will also be an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet package for $324 that includes a piece of signed memorabilia and photo-op with Ellen Greene! Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting Friday, September 18 at 10 am.

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