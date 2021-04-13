LISTEN: Madilyn Jaz & Zell Steele Morrow Discuss What it Takes to have Success in the Industry on TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Listen to the latest episode below!

Broadway siblings Madilyn Jaz & Zell Steele Morrow discuss what it takes to have success in the industry as a family. Madilyn made her Broadway Debut in Matilda. Her brother, Zell, wanted to be just like her and had aspirations to be on a Broadway stage, as well. Zell has since appeared in Fun Home, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Really Rosie, and more.

This week, in the episode the three young adult performers really go in depth about what it's like off-stage as a child performer. Touching on topics such as lifestyle habits, bullying in an arts industry, and much more.

They also talk about the intense days of work for kids on Broadway as Madilyn talked about getting to the Theatre Three hours before the show starts in Matilda, Zell discussed how he handled not being able to take his scheduled final bow that was cut short due to covid, and what it's like coming from outside of New York to follow your dreams. This is an episode for everyone of all ages.