LISTEN: Joshua Turchin Talks TREVOR: THE MUSICAL and More on TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

As always, the episode starts with the host, Eli Tokash, filling the listeners in on all of the top news surrounding the Broadway industry this week. Touching on topics such as the controversy of Scott Rudin, Karen Olivo not returning to Moulin Rouge!, NBC's "Roll Up Your Sleeves" event, Broadway Theatres vaccination sites, and more. The show then transitions into an insightful segment that is called "Drama Dictionary", which teaches audiences theatre terms that they may not be aware of. After that, it is turned over to the interview with multi-hyphenate, Joshua Turchin.

Award Winning Writer and Actor, Joshua Turchin truly opens the curtains by sharing the craziest backstage stories from his time in A Christmas Story, Forbidden Broadway, and more. He proceeds to talk about his experience hearing about the Broadway Shutdown while rehearsing for Trevor: The Musical. Joshua has created two wonderful shows that have gained much traction. He wrote and composed a brand new musical, The Perfect Fit Musical, he also created and hosts The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin, which is also found on the Broadway Podcast Network or in person at the Green Room 42.

Joshua and Eli Tokash then open up about how kids in the business are treated differently. Evaluating auditions, rehearsals, and show runs, the two professional young adult actors put a light on how challenging it is to be a child/young adult performer in an adult dominant industry. The conversation that transpires between the guest and host is valuable to people of all ages in the industry. This BPN collaboration of The Early Night Show welcomed to Take A Bow, is one you don't want to miss.