Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

LISTEN: John Bolton and Charlie Alterman Join TAKE A BOW's 50th Episode Celebration

Bolton walks audiences through his favorite stories of shows such as Anastasia, A Christmas Story, Titanic, Hello Dolly, How To Succeed, and Damn Yankees. 

May. 12, 2021  
LISTEN: John Bolton and Charlie Alterman Join TAKE A BOW's 50th Episode Celebration

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the past two guests on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

The seasoned vet of NINE BROADWAY SHOWS, John Bolton, joins Take A Bow. Bolton walks audiences through his favorite stories of shows such as Anastasia, A Christmas Story, Titanic, Hello Dolly, How To Succeed, and Damn Yankees.

The stories are non stop entertainment from the Titanic's sinking previews to a Broadway hit, the making of the Royal Misfits backstage at Anastasia, owning his role as the Old Man in A Christmas Story, Working with Broadway Legends, and more.

John Bolton, Curtain Up!

In celebration of the One Year Episode of Take A Bow, Charlie Alterman joins to bring a new field that has yet to be discussed on the podcast. Charlie is one of the most well known conductors, musical directors, and keyboardists in the industry. Charlie has worked closely with the top composers such as Stephen Shwartz, Tom Kitt, and Marc Shaiman in shows such as Godspell, Pippin, Next to Normal, and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. Find out what an audition for a Conductor and Music Director is like and so much more.

Charlie is currently the music consultant for Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist. Recording all of the songs, rehearsing the cast members on vocal technique to lip syncing. He talks in depth about what it's like to do a musical tv show and how it's done.

Charlie Alterman, Curtain Up!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald

Related Articles
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Jeffrey Omura Photo

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Jeffrey Omura

REPLACEMENT PLAYER to be Presented by Open Door Playhouse as Part of Their Prison Plays Se Photo

REPLACEMENT PLAYER to be Presented by Open Door Playhouse as Part of Their Prison Plays Series

Liz Callaway Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES Photo

Liz Callaway Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES

Listen: Paapa Essiedu and More Join Latest Episodes of THAT PODCAST Photo

Listen: Paapa Essiedu and More Join Latest Episodes of THAT PODCAST


More Hot Stories For You

  • The National Ballet of China Holds 11th Ballet Workshop Evening in Beijing
  • TAN Lihua Will Lead the China Opera and Dance Drama Theatre in Performance on May 1
  • LE PERE Will Be Performed at Hong Kong City Hall Theatre Next Month
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!