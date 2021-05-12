LISTEN: John Bolton and Charlie Alterman Join TAKE A BOW's 50th Episode Celebration

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the past two guests on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

The seasoned vet of NINE BROADWAY SHOWS, John Bolton, joins Take A Bow. Bolton walks audiences through his favorite stories of shows such as Anastasia, A Christmas Story, Titanic, Hello Dolly, How To Succeed, and Damn Yankees.

The stories are non stop entertainment from the Titanic's sinking previews to a Broadway hit, the making of the Royal Misfits backstage at Anastasia, owning his role as the Old Man in A Christmas Story, Working with Broadway Legends, and more.

John Bolton, Curtain Up!