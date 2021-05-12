LISTEN: John Bolton and Charlie Alterman Join TAKE A BOW's 50th Episode Celebration
Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the past two guests on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.
The seasoned vet of NINE BROADWAY SHOWS, John Bolton, joins Take A Bow. Bolton walks audiences through his favorite stories of shows such as Anastasia, A Christmas Story, Titanic, Hello Dolly, How To Succeed, and Damn Yankees.
The stories are non stop entertainment from the Titanic's sinking previews to a Broadway hit, the making of the Royal Misfits backstage at Anastasia, owning his role as the Old Man in A Christmas Story, Working with Broadway Legends, and more.
John Bolton, Curtain Up!
In celebration of the One Year Episode of Take A Bow, Charlie Alterman joins to bring a new field that has yet to be discussed on the podcast. Charlie is one of the most well known conductors, musical directors, and keyboardists in the industry. Charlie has worked closely with the top composers such as Stephen Shwartz, Tom Kitt, and Marc Shaiman in shows such as Godspell, Pippin, Next to Normal, and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. Find out what an audition for a Conductor and Music Director is like and so much more.
Charlie is currently the music consultant for Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist. Recording all of the songs, rehearsing the cast members on vocal technique to lip syncing. He talks in depth about what it's like to do a musical tv show and how it's done.
Charlie Alterman, Curtain Up!