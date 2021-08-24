LISTEN: Jay Armstrong Johnson Launches Season 2 of BROADWAYSTED

Broadwaysted, in association with Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the premiere of Season 2 of the hit podcast! The original theatrical happy hour podcast with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt has launched their second season of hilarious hijinx today, Tuesday, August 24th with an episode featuring show favorite Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera, On The Town, Hair)!

Season One of Broadwaysted--which lasted five years and featured over 290 episodes -- included hundreds of hilarious star interviews, dozens of captured live shows, an extensive Quarantine Movie Club, and five radio plays and musicals written by playwright/lyricist Kevin Jaeger and composer Jason Pomerantz. Season Two will bring back the crew's amazing audible antics with a stellar line-up of guests including Ethan Slater, Nick Blaemire, Nikisha Williams, and many more! The new episodes will also bring back fan-favorite segments like "Kevin's Corner," Game Master Kimberly's incredible arsenal of games, and--with the return of live theatre in the fall--the long-missed segment "What Have You Seen This Week?"

New episodes will be available every Tuesday. Broadwaysted is available on the exclusive BPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

