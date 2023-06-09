LIFE IS DRAG, An Evening of Conversation and Performance Celebrating Pride Month, is Coming to Symphony Space

The event is hosted by Esther, the Bipedal Entity! and features a conversation between Life is Dragcreator and multimedia artist Rachel Rampleman, and more.

Symphony Space will present Life Is Drag, in partnership with Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre and The Municipal Art Society of New York, on Thursday, June 15, at 7:30pm in Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater (2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025). 

In celebration of Pride month, Symphony Space welcomes a group of thinkers, creators, and artists for a discussion and performances exploring the history of drag in the city, what can be done about the current wave of drag bans, and the inspiring world of drag today. The event is hosted by Esther, the Bipedal Entity! and features a conversation between Life is Dragcreator and multimedia artist Rachel Rampleman, actor, comedian, and entertainer Murray Hill, drag historian, documentarian, educator, and pundit Joe E. Jeffreys, and legal expert Julian Castronovo, as well as performances and conversation with drag artists Klondyke, La Zavaleta, and Paris L'Hommie, and video footage by Rampleman interspersed throughout.

Tickets are available from $30 ($25 for Symphony Space members, and $20 for those aged 30 and under) and can be purchased at Click Here.

About Symphony Space

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.




