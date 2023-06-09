LIFE IS DRAG, An Evening of Conversation and Performance Celebrating Pride Month, is Coming to Symphony Space

Symphony Space will present Life Is Drag, in partnership with Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre and The Municipal Art Society of New York, on Thursday, June 15, at 7:30pm in Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater (2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025).

In celebration of Pride month, Symphony Space welcomes a group of thinkers, creators, and artists for a discussion and performances exploring the history of drag in the city, what can be done about the current wave of drag bans, and the inspiring world of drag today. The event is hosted by Esther, the Bipedal Entity! and features a conversation between Life is Dragcreator and multimedia artist Rachel Rampleman, actor, comedian, and entertainer Murray Hill, drag historian, documentarian, educator, and pundit Joe E. Jeffreys, and legal expert Julian Castronovo, as well as performances and conversation with drag artists Klondyke, La Zavaleta, and Paris L'Hommie, and video footage by Rampleman interspersed throughout.

Tickets are available from $30 ($25 for Symphony Space members, and $20 for those aged 30 and under) and can be purchased at Click Here.

