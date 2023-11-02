LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN Comes to Downtown's Cathedral Of Our Lady Of The Angels

Performances run December 1-2.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Latino Theater Company returns with La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, the company's signature holiday pageant that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 2002. Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531. Starring Elia Saldana as the Virgin Mary and Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, the cast features over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community. The City's largest theatrical holiday pageant, La Virgen has been covered by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles HOY, Univision and Fox News among many others. Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.


WHO:
• Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th Century text The Nican Mopohua
• Directed by José Luis Valenzuela
• Starring Elia Saldana as the Virgin, Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, and featuring over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers, as well as children and seniors from the Los Angeles community
• Presented by El Gallo Giro
• Produced by The Latino Theater Company in association with the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

WHEN:
• Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
555 W. Temple St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012

TICKET PRICE:
• General admission: FREE
• Premium seating: $45
 




