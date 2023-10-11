 Kyle Marshall Choreography Makes Joyce Debut in November

The Joyce Theater Foundation welcomes the Joyce debut of New York’s own Kyle Marshall Choreography with an evening of three New York premieres, playing The Joyce Theater from November 8-12. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$62 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800.

Please note: ticket prices are subject to change.

The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

Celebrating the body as a powerful site of both artistic prowess and socio-political documentation, Kyle Marshall Choreography—the creation of its namesake founder and choreographer Kyle Marshall—will make its Joyce debut this fall as the company approaches its 10th anniversary. The evening will see company artists dance the New York premiere of the three most recent KMC works. Ruin investigates humans’ physical relationship to sound and uses dynamic listening devices designed and monitored live by sound collaborator Cal Fish. Dedicated to those on the verge of transformation, Alice is a solo work about the spiritual journey to self-acceptance, guided by the music of Alice Coltrane and inspired by KMC's Creative Director, Edo Tastic. Rounding out the program, Onyx commemorates the Black and Brown artists who spearheaded the revolutionary genre of Rock and Roll, featuring a soundscape collage by Kwami Winfield, with samples from groundbreaking artists Little Richard, Betty Davis, Death, James Brown, Lavern Baker, Tina Turner, Big Mama Thornton, Ann Peebles and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Founded in 2014, Kyle Marshall Choreography (KMC) is a company that sees the dancing body as a container of history, an igniter of social reform, and a site of celebration. KMC believes in the creation, sharing, and teaching of dance as a way to deepen our knowledge of who we are as individuals, how we develop relationships, and ultimately societies. KMC has performed at venues throughout the NYC area including Chelsea Factory, BAM Next Wave Festival, Joe’s Pub, The Shed, Roulette, Abrons Arts Center, Bickford Theater/Morris Museum and the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center. National touring has included: Jacob’s Pillow Inside/Out (Beckett, MA), FringeArts (Philadelphia), and New World Center (Miami). Choreographic Commissions have included: Philadelphia Museum of Art, Baryshnikov Arts Center, “Dance on the Lawn” Montclair Dance Festival, NJPAC and Harlem Stage. KMC has been in residence at Bethany Arts Community, Monira Foundation, 92Y, American Dance Festival, The Center for Ballet and The Arts at NYU and with The Joyce Theater at 280 Gibney Dance Center. The company regularly engages in educational and repertory workshops in high school and colleges throughout the region including Bloomfield College, Trenton Central High School, Sarah Lawerence College, Rutgers University, County Prep High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. Director Kyle Marshall, who is a former member of the Trisha Brown Dance Company, was a 2021-22 Caroline Hearst Choreographer-in-Residence at the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Dance at Princeton University. Additionally, Kyle has received a 2018 NY Dance and Performance Juried Bessie Award, a 2020 Dance Magazine Harkness Promise Award, and was a 2020 Bessie Honoree for his revival of Colored (2017). Kyle is a graduate of Rutgers University, a NJ State Arts Fellow and an adjunct professor at NYU’s Open Arts Program.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for more than four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther’s clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 475 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn’s Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (1st–12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce’s annual season of about 48 weeks of dance includes over 300 performances for audiences of over 100,000.

