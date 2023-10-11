 Kyle Marshall Choreography Makes Joyce Debut in November

Performances run November 8-12. 

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Photo 3 Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 4 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center

 Kyle Marshall Choreography Makes Joyce Debut in November

The Joyce Theater Foundation welcomes the Joyce debut of New York’s own Kyle Marshall Choreography with an evening of three New York premieres, playing The Joyce Theater from November 8-12. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$62 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800.

Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. 

The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

Celebrating the body as a powerful site of both artistic prowess and socio-political documentation, Kyle Marshall Choreography—the creation of its namesake founder and choreographer Kyle Marshall—will make its Joyce debut this fall as the company approaches its 10th anniversary. The evening will see company artists dance the New York premiere of the three most recent KMC works. Ruin investigates humans’ physical relationship to sound and uses dynamic listening devices designed and monitored live by sound collaborator Cal Fish. Dedicated to those on the verge of transformation, Alice is a solo work about the spiritual journey to self-acceptance, guided by the music of Alice Coltrane and inspired by KMC's Creative Director, Edo Tastic. Rounding out the program, Onyx commemorates the Black and Brown artists who spearheaded the revolutionary genre of Rock and Roll, featuring a soundscape collage by Kwami Winfield, with samples from groundbreaking artists Little Richard, Betty Davis, Death, James Brown, Lavern Baker, Tina Turner, Big Mama Thornton, Ann Peebles and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

 ABOUT THE COMPANY

Founded in 2014, Kyle Marshall Choreography (KMC) is a company that sees the dancing body as a container of history, an igniter of social reform, and a site of celebration. KMC believes in the creation, sharing, and teaching of dance as a way to deepen our knowledge of who we are as individuals, how we develop relationships, and ultimately societies. KMC has performed at venues throughout the NYC area including Chelsea Factory, BAM Next Wave Festival, Joe’s Pub, The Shed, Roulette, Abrons Arts Center, Bickford Theater/Morris Museum and the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center. National touring has included: Jacob’s Pillow Inside/Out (Beckett, MA), FringeArts (Philadelphia), and New World Center (Miami). Choreographic Commissions have included: Philadelphia Museum of Art, Baryshnikov Arts Center, “Dance on the Lawn” Montclair Dance Festival, NJPAC and Harlem Stage. KMC has been in residence at Bethany Arts Community, Monira Foundation, 92Y, American Dance Festival, The Center for Ballet and The Arts at NYU and with The Joyce Theater at 280 Gibney Dance Center. The company regularly engages in educational and repertory workshops in high school and colleges throughout the region including Bloomfield College, Trenton Central High School, Sarah Lawerence College, Rutgers University, County Prep High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. Director Kyle Marshall, who is a former member of the Trisha Brown Dance Company, was a 2021-22 Caroline Hearst Choreographer-in-Residence at the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Dance at Princeton University. Additionally, Kyle has received a 2018 NY Dance and Performance Juried Bessie Award, a 2020 Dance Magazine Harkness Promise Award, and was a 2020 Bessie Honoree for his revival of Colored (2017). Kyle is a graduate of Rutgers University, a NJ State Arts Fellow and an adjunct professor at NYU’s Open Arts Program.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for more than four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther’s clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 475 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn’s Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (1st–12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce’s annual season of about 48 weeks of dance includes over 300 performances for audiences of over 100,000.

The Joyce Theater presents the Joyce debut of Kyle Marshall Choreography from November 8-12. The performance schedule is as follows: Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Fri 8pm; Sat 8pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$62 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org. 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
The Civilians Reveal 13th Annual R&D Group and the 2023/24 Inaugural Next Forever Photo
The Civilians Reveal 13th Annual R&D Group and the 2023/24 Inaugural Next Forever

The Civilians  announced the newest members of The R&D Group, as well as the inaugural commissions for The Next Forever, a one-of-a-kind partnership that will create new stories for a changing planet.

2
Photos: First Look at THE PICHER PROJECT at Dixon Place Photo
Photos: First Look at THE PICHER PROJECT at Dixon Place

THE PICHER PROJECT opened on September 30 and runs through October 21 in a limited engagement at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) in New York City. Check out all new photos here!

3
Judy Gold, Mary Beth Peil & More to Star in THE POST-ROE MONOLOGUES Benefit Performanc Photo
Judy Gold, Mary Beth Peil & More to Star in THE POST-ROE MONOLOGUES Benefit Performance

Don't miss the one-night-only benefit performances of 'The Post-Roe Monologues' on November 6th. Proceeds will support the National Abortion Hotline and Choice Matters.

4
Photos: First Look At WHEN WE GET THERE at York Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At WHEN WE GET THERE at York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company officially opened its New2NY presentation of When We Get There, a new musical with book by Robert P. Young III and Richard Lasser and music and lyrics by Charlie Barnett, the final offering of the Fall 2023 Musicals in Mufti series.  See photos of the production below.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You