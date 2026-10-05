Kyle Beltran, Florencia Lozano and More Join THE GRIEF EATER NEAR NORTH BENDER

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Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast for The Grief Eater Near North Bender by Dylan Guerra with direction by Dustin Wills. The Grief Eater Near North Bender will feature Kyle Beltran (The Cherry Orchard) as “Angler,” Florencia Lozano (Wet Brain) as “Tomlin,” Annie McNamara (Slave Play) as “Maryanne,” Marquis Kofi Rodriguez (“When They See Us”) as “Noland,” Blake Russell (Take Me Out) as “The Shepherd,” and Pete Simpson (Is This a Room) as “Byron.”

A creature stalks the woods near North Bender. It kills the person you love most, erasing them from your memory. A makeshift hunting party forms to track it down before it feeds again.

This surreal comic fable by Dylan Guerra, directed by Dustin Wills, follows a grieving ex, his fiercely loyal sister, and a partner who can't remember the man he loved, as they join forces in a local pub to bring this creature down and reclaim what they've lost. Silver bullets are forged. Old wounds reopen. And these unlikely comrades confront the fact that restoring what they lost might hurt more than losing it. The Grief Eater Near North Bender is a fierce and darkly funny descent into love, loss, and the cost of facing what we'd rather outrun. Ready or not.

Produced in association with New York Theatre Workshop. The creative team for The Grief Eater Near North Bender will be announced at a later date.

The Grief Eater Near North Bender will begin previews on Thursday, January 21, 2027, and open officially on Thursday, February 11, 2027 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 21, 2027.

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