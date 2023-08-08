Kristolyn Lloyd, Jade Jones, Michael Worldly, and More Join Industry Presentation of FRANCOIS & THE REBELS at The Public

The Public Theater will host a free invite only industry sharing of FRANCOIS & THE REBELS, A Punk Opera on August 18th at 5pm, 2023. Conceptually Conceived by and featuring Book, Music, & Lyrics from AfroLatino songwriter & award winning activist Jaime Cepero.

The work in progress showing is presented as part of The Public Theater artist development programs.

THE DEVISED THEATER WORKING GROUP is an Artist Cohort & Development Program that grants six experimental & independent theater makers support to develop their work each year. Cepero''s creative and theatrical work was chosen as a 2023 grant recipient.

This work in progress showing is INVITE ONLY, and space is limited.

FRANCOIS & THE REBELS is “ a high energy punk rock ritual concert performance telling of the history of the 1791-1804 Haitian Revolution” says creator, Jaime Cepero. When asked how best they would describe the show, they play it coy. Sort of. “This is probably rudimentary but it is what it is… I want to develop something that is engaging and interesting and catchy enough to ride the alternative AND the mainstream, But in that, the real goal, my REAL goal is to sort of trojan horse every consumer with this incredible and dynamic and tragic Haitian history: I want people to leave knowing their names and I want people to leave changed by the experience. But hopefully also inspired by the vibe of this music to download, headbang, and dance. “

The complete cast of artists for the free concert presentation of Francois includes Michael Wordly (The Color Purple) as Francois, KRISTOLYN LLOYD (Dear Evan Hansen, 1776) as Suzanne, Jade Jones (Beauty & The Beast, Paradise Ballroom) as Fatiman/Sonothax, Kevin Curtis (Moulin Rouge, Back To The Future) as Christoph, KRISTINA Nicole Miller (The Lion King) as Marie/Madeline. CHRISTIAN BRAILSFORD (Pretty Woman) as Petion, ALEX MARIA LUGO (Hadestown) as Sanite. NATHAN T OLIVER as Dassalines, CAL MITCHELL as Boyer/Charles, and ROHAN ZHOU LEE and LIA LEWIS as The Rebel Dancers..

Production team for Francois includes Direction by Christina Sajous (A Wonderful World, The Who's Tommy) Choreography by ANGELA PATMON, and Music Direction / Arrangements by Jaime Cepero (Smash, Connecting) with Assistant MD direction by XANDER BROWNE, and a 4 piece rock band consisting of Browne on Keys/Guitar2, NIKKI HORTON on Electric/Guitar1, ANDRELIEA BURCH on Bass, and TENDELL STIFLER on drums.

Jaime Cepero (Jaime Cepero (They/He) is an Afro-Latino Queer non-binary Actor, Writer, and Award winning Activist. As an actor they are most commonly known for playing the conniving Ellis Boyd on NBCs Musical Drama Series SMASH, executive produced by Stephen Spielberg. As a composer their musical Francois & The Rebels (a punkrock telling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution), was showcased in The Musicals Of Tommorow for Broadway Podcast Network, the Joe's Pub: IN CONCERT Series, the 4x15 Workshop series at MTFmusicals, and New York Theater Barn's Choreography Lab at Baryshnikov Arts Center. Jaime was a 2021 Write It Out! Playwright cohort with National Queer Theater, and is currently a DWTG artist in residency at The Public Theater. They also received 2 Gold Anthem Awards for their work in community organizing and political activism. Performance credits include TV: Smash (NBC), Connecting...(NBC), Mess (HereTV/Amazon). FILM: Daddy, Dating My Mother, Jess, I Am Michael, The Game Plan. TOURS: Porgy & Bess 75th Anniversary National. OFF-BWAY: Night Of The Living Dead: The Musical! REGIONAL: HAIR (Claude) Dallas Theater Center, Godspell (Judas) ACT Connecticut. Jesus Christ Superstar: GOSPEL! (Simon) Alliance Theater Company, You Will Never Enter Our High Holy Land Of Blackness…(Marco Polo) Long Wharf Theater, Choir Boy (US Pharrus/David) Geffen Playhouse.