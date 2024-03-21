Kenneth Branagh Will Lead KING LEAR at the Shed This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reprising the role he played in London last year, Kenneth Branagh will take on the title role in a new production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear at The Shed this fall.

Performances will run October 26 – December 15.

Set in the barbarous landscape of Ancient Britain, and featuring a cast of rising stars from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art directed by Branagh, this production releases the play’s power and turmoil in a fast-paced staging.

In playing Lear, Branagh completes a trifecta of great Shakespearean tragic roles, complementing past appearances as Hamlet in his Academy Award–nominated film version of the play (1996) and on stage as Macbeth in a celebrated immersive production (2014). This strictly limited, exclusive US engagement of King Lear runs for 50 performances only.

Branagh directed and starred in the production of King Lear in London last year at the Wyndham's Theatre, opening in November and playing for 50 performances only. Read the reviews here.