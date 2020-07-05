Kenn Boisinger: Homebound Will Stream Tonight on Facebook

In a special one night only Live Streamed event, straight from his mother's basement on Staten Island, it's "Kenn Boisinger: Homebound" tonight at 8pm EST live on Facebook. Kenn Boisinger is the brainchild of musical comedian Michael West, who is well-known for his long runs in "Forbidden Broadway," "NEWSical" and "When Pigs Fly." The show will be Live Streamed at Facebook.com/MichaelWestNY.

Fresh from his much heralded, totally sold-out Christmas show at Birdland Theater, and his subsequently cancelled Corona related engagements, singer- songwriter Kenn Boisinger brings his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to the golden age of internet cabarets. As the self-proclaimed "THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ", expect to hear Kenn's unique take on classic jazz standards, as well as Kenn's new jazz-infused versions of Boisinger classics, including "Third Rail," "Is She A Call Girl, Or Just a Girl I'd Like To Call?," "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry" and several new soon-to-be classics.

Kenn proudly announces that "KENN BOISINGER: HOMEBOUND" will be directed by Michael D'Angora (A Musical About Star Wars, Marvelous Wonderettes) and will feature "Musical Director Alan Bukowiecki, the bass guy, the drummer, and a surprise guest or two."

Kenn Boisinger, noted entertainer, has been electrifying audiences with his distinctive voice and signature style for virtual decades. Born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Parma, Ohio, Kenn and the Boisinger family lived next door to the Hector Boiardi family. Hector Boiardi was better known as the famous Chef Boy-ar-dee, and at the age of eight, Kenn was credited with coining the name "Beef-a-roni." At sixteen, Kenn was entered in a national "Robert Goulet Look-Alike Contest", the finals of which were held during a broadcast of the Merv Griffin Show. Kenn placed third among all of the contestants, and made a lasting connection with the Merv Griffin Show staff. Because of his affable nature and textbook standard size, he spent a number of years working as a stand-in for lighting for the Griffin show, becoming friends with a diverse crowd of notable personalities, from George Hamilton to Dr. Joyce Brothers to Sammy Davis Jr.'s wife, Altovise.

Kenn has appeared in major venues throughout the continental United States, from Bangor, Maine to Hollywood (Florida) to the performing arts center on his beloved Staten Island, which Kenn and his family (to include his mother, Hilldred and his brother, Robbert) have called home since 1985. As a songwriter and recording artist, Kenn has a number of multiple-selling albums: Best, K.B.; Boisinger Sings Boisinger; Kenn by Request; Sacred Songs for Lutherans and Others; Can't We Put the 'Mas' Back in Christmas; Broadway Kenn's Way, and possibly more.

"You'll notice I write a lot of love songs. That's because I have a fair amount of - shall we say - experience in that area. Love can make you very happy. Love can make you very sad. Sometimes love is not what it seems. Let my musical voice be your guide through the treacherous roads of romance."

In addition to his many show business achievements, Kenn was Amway Regional Salesman of the Quarter in the fall of 1989, and was Radio Shack Regional Manager of the Month for the Egbertville district of Staten Island in August of 1997.

Watch "Kenn Boisinger: Homebound" tonight, Sunday, July 5th 2020, at 8pm on Facebook.com/MichaelWestNY

