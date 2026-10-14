Kate Barry to Bring KATE, ALLIE AND THE '86 METS to Asylum NYC

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Following an engagement at the Gilded Balloon during the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Emmy-nominated television producer, writer, and storyteller Kate Barry will bring her autobiographical solo comedy KATE, ALLIE AND THE '86 METS, directed by Alex Kagy (Improv Asylum/ UCB) to Asylum NYC for a limited engagement November 5–10, 2026.

Inspired by a remarkable true story, KATE, ALLIE AND THE '86 METS is a hilarious, nostalgic, and deeply moving exploration of family, identity, and unexpected love, set against the unforgettable backdrop of the 1980s.

In 1986, as the New York Mets were making history and the hit CBS sitcom “Kate & Allie” was redefining the modern American family, two recently divorced Long Island mothers, Grace and Dorothy, took inspiration from the television series and decided to combine their households. Along with their four children, they moved into a home in Setauket, Long Island, creating an unconventional family built on friendship, shared responsibilities, and mutual support. Or so everyone thought. Decades later, their eldest daughter, Kate, discovered that what began as an arrangement between two single mothers was actually a love story. Grace and Dorothy had been in love all along, building a life together while raising their children.

Through an entertaining mix of personal storytelling, archival family photographs, video, nostalgic 1980s music, and memories both hilarious and heartfelt, Barry takes audiences on a journey through the joys, challenges, and surprises of growing up in a family that was ahead of its time.

The family's unconventional living arrangement attracted attention well before Barry brought their story to the stage. In 1999, Newsday featured the family in an article titled “Sharing a Solution,” examining how two single mothers successfully combined their households. The article is now part of the family's history and is referenced in the production.

For nearly three decades, Barry has built an acclaimed career bringing other people's stories to audiences around the world. An Emmy-nominated producer, executive, writer, and series creator, her work includes projects for Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and National Geographic. Her credits include Gone Girls, Sally, Enigma, Titan, Take Care of Maya, I'll Be Gone in the Dark, and Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross. With KATE, ALLIE AND THE '86 METS, Barry steps out from behind the camera to tell the most personal story of her career: her own.

KATE, ALLIE AND THE '86 METS is written, directed and performed by Kate Barry and directed for the New York engagement by Alex Kagy. Editing and sound design are by Krystalline Armendariz, poster design by Matthew Brunson-Cline and Ashley Thomas, and prop design by Amber Unkle. Co-producers are Dan Barry, Liza Borghesani, and Katie Boren.

The production premiered to a sold-out audience at New York's 2024 storytelling festival before playing Dublin's Comedy Cellar and completing a 23-performance run at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

For the upcoming New York engagement, Barry is expanding the production's cinematic storytelling, taking advantage of Asylum NYC's visual capabilities to incorporate archival family footage, photographs, and documentary-inspired elements. The engagement also represents another step in the story's evolution, with Barry currently developing a feature film adaptation titled Just Like Kate and Allie, which has been invited to Stowe Story Labs.

KATE BARRY

is an Emmy-nominated writer, producer, executive, playwright, and series creator with nearly three decades of film and television experience. She has produced hundreds of hours of programming for Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and National Geographic. A former Head of Current at Story Syndicate, Barry has worked on acclaimed documentaries and series including Gone Girls, Sally, Enigma, Titan, Take Care of Maya, and I'll Be Gone in the Dark. Her work has been represented at Sundance, Tribeca, Toronto, and other international festivals. Barry currently divides her time between New York and Dublin, where she is developing several scripted projects.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 12 Hrs 07 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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