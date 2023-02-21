Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Karen Ziemba, Sofia Ayral-Hutton & More to Star in ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS at 59E59 Theaters

According to the Chorus begins previews in 59E59’s Theater C on March 23, 2023, and opens March 28 for a run through April 15, 2023.

Feb. 21, 2023  

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project, in association with The Journey Company, have announced the cast & creative team for According to the Chorus, by Arlene Hutton and directed by Chris Goutman. According to the Chorus begins previews in 59E59's Theater C (59 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022) on March 23, 2023, and opens March 28 for a run through April 15, 2023.

The cast of According to the Chorus will include Tony Award® winner Karen Ziemba (Contact) as Audrey, Sofia Ayral-Hutton (Professional Debut) as Nicki, Dana Brooke (Constellations) as KJ, Joy Donze ("13 and not Pregnant") as Linda, Tabatha Gayle (The Great Novel) as Monica, Judy Hiller (Ginkgo Girls) as Brenda, Brandon Jones (In The Soundless Awe) as Peter, Ricki Lyneěe (Pastel Color Ripples) as Joyce, Kelly McCarty (H*tler's Tasters) as Stacie, Kleo Mitrokostas (Circle Mirror Transformation) as Jessica, Iraisa Ann Reilly (The Wolves) as Mallory, Will Sarratt (Everything is Super Great) as Van, Lola (Professional Debut) as Olivia the Dog, Kim Yancey Moore (The Sea Lady) as Understudy Audrey & Brenda, and Krista Grevas (A Streetcar Named Desire) as Understudy Female Dancers.

According to the Chorus will feature scenic + prop design by Brian Dudkiewicz, costume design by Kara Branch, lighting design by Eric Nightengale, sound design by The Roly Polys. Madeleine Blossom will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Miciah Wallace as Assistant Stage Manager.

In the basement quick change room of a Broadway theater in the mid-1980s, the chorus girls are at war with their dressers. Will the new dresser, with her own sad past and uncertain future, be able to navigate this minefield?

According to the Chorus is a funny, nostalgic behind-the-scenes look at a pivotal period in the history of Broadway where women's issues and the AIDS crisis play out through the everyday lives of Equity performers and union dressers.

The performance schedule for According to the Chorus is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30PM. Exceptions: there will be no 2:30pm performance on Saturday April 1 and Saturday April 8.

Tickets to According to the Chorus begin at $30 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/according-to-the-chorus/.

New Light Theater Project (NLTP) nurtures a Collective of artist-practitioners through the presentation of compelling stories across theatrical genres. Founded by Sarah Norris and Michael Aguirre, NLTP believes in the strength of ensemble-work and are committed to fostering their Collective composed of writers, actors, directors, stage managers, and designers from diverse backgrounds. At least 50% of an NLTP production utilizes our Collective while the rest of the production team consists of innovative artists they hope to cultivate deeper relationships with. They are currently one of 59E59 Theaters' Co-Op Resident Companies.

ABOUT 59E59


59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org




