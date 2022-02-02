KOTA Productions Announces Virtual Open Call For Young Actors In A LITTLE PRINCESS

KOTA Productions is now casting young actors for the virtual premiere production of A Little Princess, which will stream world-wide this summer.

A Little Princess is a new musical by British writing team Carl Miller and Marc Folan, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The musical made its debut at Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Other Palace in London. In 2019, the musical debuted in the United States at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City starring Madison Elizabeth Lagares (Broadway's School of Rock and On Your Feet) as Sarah Crewe.

This production will be rehearsed and filmed entirely virtually using green screen technology. Auditions for child and teen roles are open to ages 6+, with adult roles being played by professional adult actors. Cast members will have the opportunity to work directly with the original London and NY creative team members, a Hollywood dialect coach, special industry guests and more.

The virtual premiere is produced by KOTA Productions, a New York City based non-profit theatre company dedicated to providing professional educational experiences for young actors. A Little Princess will be directed by Laura Luc and Jeorgi Smith, with music direction by Alex-Reneé Davies.

Captain Crewe and his daughter, Sarah, have arrived in London after living abroad in India. Captain Crewe is quite wealthy and believes Miss Minchin's Seminary for Young Ladies in London will be the best route for Sarah. When unfortunate circumstances leave her impoverished, Sarah begins to discover things she never knew about the world and that a true princess's light shines from the inside.

For open call and program information, visit www.KOTAProductions.com.