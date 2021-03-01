Julie Hays Appears as Guest on TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, the new weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), will welcome Julie Hays as the guest for the next episode of the show on Wednesday, March 3rd. The episode will be available online that day starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 am PT at https://www.stephensmiller.com/tawkin-with-the-roses, on Youtube, and is shared across social media including Facebook and Instagram. Tawkin' with the Roses was created by Rose and Miller, two Queens from Queens, to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences featuring today's most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

Julie Hays is an actor, writer and voice over artist who grew up and still lives in the great city she adores - New York. Julie's first life was as a dancer in the New York City Ballet, performing for years at Lincoln Center as well as across Europe. She then transitioned into acting and writing. Julie has been in many, many plays, and is particularly proud of the roles she has originated. You can see Julie on the big, small and even tiny screen in TV shows and movies, recently in "Motherless Brooklyn," "Little Boxes" and "Gotham." As a voice actor for more than twenty years, Julie has been heard in commercials, animations and podcasts. Julie's writing life includes her play HOME THERAPY KIT, produced at the Atlantic Theater and a finalist for the HBO Comedy Festival. CARLI ANNE SONGBYRD BAKER, part of The Midtown International Theater Festival and nominated for Best Playwriting and Directing. YEARS MAY GO BY premiered at the Planet Connections Festival nominated for Best One Act Play and also produced in Westport CT. SORT OF LIKE JULIE... ONLY WORSE premiered at the Midtown International Theater Festival nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Julie was honored to be selected as a participating artist in The New Group Theater's Writing Workshop. Her most recent play EVERYTHING DARK IN THIS WORLD is having a live Zoom reading as part of Theater for the New City's Live Plays on Air series. During the pandemic, Julie wrote a comedy webseries called KURTIS ON ZOOM. Follow her on Instagram @the_real_jumeha and Twitter @jumeha. Her imdb link is imdb.me/juliehays

Bonnie Rose is a native New Yorker from Queens. She received a BFA from Syracuse University Drama Dept. She first started out as Bette Midler's stand-in on "First Wives Club." A favorite actress of the late Sidney Lumet, he hand-picked her three times once as a NYC Police Officer in "Night Falls on Manhattan" alongside Andy Garcia, again in a recurring role in the A&E series "100 Center Street" alongside Alan Arkin and Bobby Cannavale and again as the Jury Forewoman in the courtroom drama "Find Me Guilty." She has done the trifecta of all the "Law and Orders" and numerous roles on many other TV shows including "Third Watch," "The Sopranos" and "Gravity." Bonnie co-starred in the short "The Smut Locker" alongside Rachel Bosnahan and was also featured in the Coen Brothers film "Inside Llewyn Davis" opposite Oscar Isaac. Bonnie has extensively worked the last five years in television and film since "Inside Llewyn Davis." She played a tough cop in The Marvel series "Jessica Jones" directed by Rosemary Rodriguez, a fast and funny scene in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" directed by Amy Sherman Pallindo, and in the critically acclaimed comedy "Broad City'' opposite Abbi Jacobson directed by Ilana Glazer. She also played a nurse opposite Academy Award winner Rami Malek in "Mr.Robot" directed by Sam Esmail, a secretary in Ryan Murphy's hit TV series "Pose," and was in the film "Most Likely to Murder" where she is seduced by Adam Pally with Rachel Bloom. Most recently playing a secretary on the long standing NY-filmed series "Blue Bloods." Bonnie also is on the advisory board of Festival of Cinema NYC and moderates interviews and panel discussions. She is happily married to Vince Verga.

Stephen S. Miller (affectionately also known as "Mama Rose") is an American Actor's Equity Association Actor and Stage Manager. He was born in Bridgewater, New Hampshire, where he also worked in Special Education as a paraeducator, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School, where he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen studied at The Metropolitan Opera with Elena Doria, The Neighborhood Playhouse with Sanford Meisner, The Turtle Bay Music School, Delcroze School, Dicapo Opera Company, Kaufman Music Center, Rudolf Steiner School and College Graduate of Grand Canyon University with his B.S. in Psychology. He is known for his work Off-Broadway as Stage Manager for 2071: The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren and Siren's Den, A Rock Musical. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas with stage performances in Anything Goes, West Side Story, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and many more. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway) and Birthday Boy, The Musical (Off-Broadway). Stephen Miller has most recently been seen on the screen in the role of Mama Rose on "The Mama Rose Show" - An internet TV based show. As a New York City-based cabaret star, Miller recently performed on London-based Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party in July and December 2020. He has also appeared on stage in New York City at The Hidden Cabaret's show "Love and Other Feelings" hosted by Craig Horsley with music director was Terry Burress.