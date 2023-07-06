Julianna Margulies and Ulrika Citron Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage Board of Trustees

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust has appointed Julianna Margulies and Ulrika Citron to its Board of Trustees. Both bring a unique perspective and unwavering commitment to the institution’s mission of educating about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust.

“I am delighted to welcome Julianna and Ulrika to the Board of Trustees. Their invaluable expertise and dedication to preserving and sharing the rich heritage of the Jewish people will undoubtedly enhance our mission of education, remembrance, and hope,” said Bruce Ratner, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Museum. “With their guidance and support, we are poised to continue expanding our impact, engaging diverse audiences, and fostering meaningful connections to ensure that the stories of the past inspire the generations of tomorrow."

As an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner, Julianna Margulies has achieved success in television, theatre, and film. She can currently be seen starring as Laura Peterson on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Margulies previously starred as Alicia Florrick on the long-running hit CBS show The Good Wife, which she also produced, and is also well known for her role as one of the original cast members of ER. More recently, Margulies has starred in critically acclaimed series including Billions and The Hot Zone. Julianna has added author to her list of credits with the recent release of her memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. She has been involved with Project ALS and Erin's Law and is also a board member of the New York City- based MCC Theater company. She resides in New York City with her husband and son.

Last year, Ms. Margulies generously donated to the Museum to support the creation of the Holocaust Educator School Partnership (HESP), a paid internship program for undergraduate and graduate students currently studying in the New York metropolitan area. HESP interns are trained on how to teach the history of the Holocaust and then work with public middle and high school students to understand this history across all five boroughs.

HESP interns attend intensive trainings at the Museum, hear testimony from Holocaust survivors, and learn methods for teaching lessons based on the Museum’s extensive collection of 40,000 artifacts and photographs. Following their training, HESP interns work in pairs, visiting local schools to teach an introductory classroom lesson and later give tours to these classes at the Museum.

"Joining the board of the Museum of Jewish Heritage is an immense honor. I am inspired by the incredible work the Museum has done, particularly in its current exhibitions The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do and Survivors: Faces of Life After the Holocaust. I am thrilled to be involved in the Museum’s upcoming Courage to Act: Rescue in Denmark, which will offer elementary-aged children and their families a story of a community making a difference. These powerful exhibitions not only preserve our history, but also serve as a reminder of the need to continue this work into the future. I am eager to contribute to the Museum’s essential mission and help the Museum continue to educate and inspire generations to come,” Julianna Margulies said.

Born and raised in Sweden, Ulrika Citron moved to the U.S. to pursue college. Since then, Citron has dedicated the past two decades of her life to non-for-profit, non-governmental organizations, chairing and co-chairing committees at the USC Shoah Foundation and the United Jewish Appeal of New York.

Citron’s early career began as a production intern at WHYY radio station in Philadelphia. Upon graduating Temple University, she worked at WNET/Great Performances in New York, followed by Swedish Broadcasting, New York.

A daughter of a Holocaust Survivor from Amsterdam, NL, Citron has pursued involvements in organizations aiming to further educate about the Holocaust and Genocide. She serves on several boards, including the Board of Governors of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam and Temple University’s Board of Visitors. Citron supports the Stolpersteine Project in the Netherlands, about which she is currently producing a documentary for 3Generations, where she serves as on the Board of Directors. Citron is married to Joel Citron and has three grown children.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful to the Museum of Jewish Heritage for this honor,” said Ulrika Citron. “It is a privilege to contribute to an institution dedicated to preserving and honoring the rich heritage of the Jewish people and the Holocaust. I am committed to supporting the Museum's mission of education, ensuring that the stories of resilience, remembrance, and hope continue to be shared and celebrated across communities and generations. Together, we will strive to strengthen our collective understanding and foster a more inclusive and compassionate world.”

About The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York’s contribution to the global responsibility to Never Forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third largest Holocaust museum in the world, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy.

The Museum’s current offerings include The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do, a major new exhibition offering a timely and expansive presentation of Holocaust history, now on view in the main galleries. Also on view is Survivors: Faces of Life After the Holocaust, featuring photographer Martin Schoeller’s portraits of Holocaust survivors. Opening this fall is the Museum’s first exhibition for visitors aged 9 and up, Courage to Act: Rescue in Denmark, which will bring the lessons of the Holocaust to life through the remarkable story of Danish collective resistance during World War II.

Each year, the Museum presents over 80 public programs, connecting our community in person and virtually through lectures, book talks, concerts, and more. For more info visit: mjhnyc.org/events. Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts.

For more information, visit: mjhnyc.org