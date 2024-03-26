Julia Masli To Make U.S. Debut with HA HA HA HA HA HA HA at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following engagements at Edinburgh Fringe and the Soho Theatre in London, Julia Masli: Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha will mark its U.S. Premiere with a limited, four-week engagement at the SoHo Playhouse in New York City from May 15 – June 8, 2024. Opening Night is set for May 18. Tickets are on sale now.



“Problem?” Armed with a bronze leg and a tiny handbell, Julia Masli is ready to eradicate all New Yorkers’ woes with Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha. A wild comedy experiment turned runaway hit of the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha became the most talked-about and acclaimed show of the festival, extending with a surprisingly coveted 1:30am showtime to meet popular demand. Julia Masli was declared the “Breakout Star of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe” by The New York Times, which heralded the show as “madcap, euphoric” and one of the “Best Shows of 2023.” Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha won the 2023 Comedians Choice Award and (Ish)Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show, was nominated for the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show, and soon transferred to the Soho Theatre in London for a limited engagement from January 30–February 17, 2024. The show will next be performed from April 9–21, 2024 at The International Comedy Festival in Melbourne, prior to opening in NYC.



Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha is co-directed by Masli and Kim Noble. The design team features sound designer Alessio Festuccia, lighting designer Lily Woodford, sound tech Jonny Woolley, and costume designers Alice Wedge, Annika Thiems, & David Curtis-Ring.



Masli is an award-winning clown from Estonia, based in London. Her Edinburgh debut show, Legs,performed with the Duncan Brothers, won the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality. Her follow-up solo show, Choosh!, about a migrant's struggles in the USA, was one of the most acclaimed comedy shows of the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022. She has taught at Ecole Philippe Gaulier and at various drama schools in the UK.



Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha is produced in New York by Impatient Productions, Seaview, Wessex Grove, Sue Wagner & John Johnson with Overture. Tickets are $56.50 - $106.50 including fees, and are on sale now at Ovation Tix. The regular performance schedule is Monday – Thursday at 9PM, and Friday & Saturday at 10PM.