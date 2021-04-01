Judy Kuhn, Samantha Massell and More to Take Part in THE PEOPLE IN THE PICTURE Virtual Event

Virtual Events
On Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) next Wednesday, April 7 at 7:30pm, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan will present a virtual conversation and musical event focused on the 2011 Broadway musical The People in the Picture, which follows a grandmother recalling her life in the Yiddish Theater in pre-war Poland.

The virtual event will include a conversation about the creation and future life of The People in the Picture with creative team Iris Rainer Dart (Book/Lyrics), Mike Stoller (Composer), and Artie Butler (Composer), as well as performances of musical numbers by Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn and Samantha Massell.

