Judy Kuhn, Samantha Massell and More to Take Part in THE PEOPLE IN THE PICTURE Virtual Event

On Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) next Wednesday, April 7 at 7:30pm, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan will present a virtual conversation and musical event focused on the 2011 Broadway musical The People in the Picture, which follows a grandmother recalling her life in the Yiddish Theater in pre-war Poland.

The virtual event will include a conversation about the creation and future life of The People in the Picture with creative team Iris Rainer Dart (Book/Lyrics), Mike Stoller (Composer), and Artie Butler (Composer), as well as performances of musical numbers by Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn and Samantha Massell.

