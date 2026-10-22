Judy Kaye, Mary Beth Peil and More to Star in THE DEAD, 1904 at Irish Repertory Theatre

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The full cast has been revealed for the return of The Dead, 1904 - an immersive adaptation of James Joyce's classic novella, “The Dead,” adapted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz. Directed by Irish Rep co-founder Ciarán O'Reilly, previews begin November 21, 2026, at The American Irish Historical Society with an opening night set for December 1, for a limited run through January 3, 2027.

The cast of The Dead, 1904 will be led by Maggie Lacey (Our Town) as “Gretta Conroy” and James Russell (Philadelphia, Here I Come!) as “Gabriel Conroy,” with two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as “Kate Morkan” and Obie Award winner & Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (An American Daughter) as “Julia Morkan.” The cast will also include Gina Costigan (The Ferryman) as “Molly Ivors,” Margaret Dudasik (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as “Miss Daly,” Terry Donnelly(Philadelphia, Here I Come!) as “Mrs. Malins,” Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as “Mary Jane,” Asher Muldoon (The Butcher Boy) as “Ensemble,” Niall Powderly (A Tender Rain) as “Freddy Malins,” Gary Troy (The Irish...and How They Got That Way) as “Mr. Browne,” Ciara Van Buren (No One is Coming) as “Lily,” and Clyde Voce (Floyd Collins) as “Bartell D'Arcy.”

The Dead, 1904 will feature costume design by Leon Dobkowski (The Weir), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (The Hairy Ape), sound design by Florian Staab (The Hairy Ape), properties design by Deirdre Brennan (Ulster American), choreography by Barry McNabb (The Butcher Boy), and wigs and hair design by Kevin Foster II (The Art of Leaving). Michael Palmer (The Approach) is the Production Stage Manager, Jade Doina (Ulster American) is the Assistant Stage Manager, Mark Hartman (The Dead, 1904) is the Musical Consultant, Jane Guyer Fujita (Cabaret) is the Dialects Consultant, and Dan Bass is the Wardrobe Supervisor. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

You are cordially invited to step into the heart of Edwardian Ireland for an evening at the Morkans' annual holiday party. Right on Fifth Avenue, inside a Gilded Age mansion, you'll join the characters of James Joyce's beloved story, The Dead, 1904, in a richly immersive and unique theatrical experience.

Set in Dublin, The Dead, 1904 tells the story of a Christmastime gathering hosted by sisters Kate and Julia Morkan. Over an authentic 20th century feast, you'll meet their friends—a celebrated tenor, a wayward alcoholic, and married couple Gabriel and Gretta Conroy—as they laugh, bicker, and ponder the nature of life and death.

The play was produced by Irish Repertory Theatre in 2016 and revived in 2017, 2018, and 2024. The Dead, 1904 is staged in the c. 1900 townhouse of The American Irish Historical Society (991 Fifth Avenue, New York) on the Upper East Side for an audience of just 54 per night. The production travels over three floors of the building, which has been restored to period decoration. Rooms used include the lobby, parlor, dining room and upstairs library.

A holiday meal, inspired by descriptions of the feast in Joyce's story, has been created by Great Performances, one of the city's most celebrated caterers, to be served to cast and audience alike in the townhouse's elegant dining room. Wine, stout, and spirits will be served with the meal.

The menu for The Dead, 1904, prepared on-site daily for each show by Great Performances, features: Roast Turkey Breast Stuffed with Sprigs of Parsley & Herbs; Beef Tenderloin with Fig & Cocoa Glaze; Mashed “Floury” Potatoes; Cranberry & Pineapple Relish; Dried Figs; Artisanal Raisins served on the vine & Smoked Almonds; and Bread & Butter Pudding with Vanilla Custard.

​​​Standard and premium tickets to The Dead, 1904 include dinner and drinks. Four VIP premium tickets will be available at each performance, allowing audience members to be served dinner at the main table with the cast as they play the dinner scene-–a once in a lifetime experience for lovers of immersive theatre and James Joyce. Irish Rep has added Show-Only tickets for $250, which include admission and drinks but not dinner. The Dead, 1904 is also available for group bookings.

Two tickets for every performance of The Dead, 1904 will be available for $59 exclusively through the TodayTix lottery. These tickets will be general admission tickets, which include dinner and drinks.

TodayTix allows you to enter the lottery via the app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store, or online at TodayTix.com. The entry period will begin each day at 12:01am and will continue until winners are notified via email and push notification between noon-3pm on the day of performance. Winners will be offered the opportunity to purchase $59 tickets, after which their names will be added to the 'guest list' for that evening's performance. Winners should check in with the staff at The American Irish Historical Society 30 minutes before show time to claim their seats. Lottery tickets are subject to availability.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 44 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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