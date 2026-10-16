Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus and More to Join Theatre Then & Now Gala

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The lineup of performers has been revealed for Theatre Now New York's Theatre Then & Now Gala honoring Bob Martin and Michael R. Jackson on November 7th at the Players NYC.

Directed by Tyrone L. Robinson (Pirates!, Swept Away), the evening will be hosted by powerhouse couple Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill) and will include pre-show cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres, dessert, and performances from the honorees' shows by Grey Henson (Elf), James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Alyse Alan Louise (Teeth), and Matthew Sklar (Elf, The Prom) along with appearances by Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop) and Lisa Lambert (The Drowsy Chaperone) and the premiere of Theatre Then, a special 10-minute musical written for the occasion by Cameron Reese and RJ Christian (Morbin' Time, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical).

This year's Honorary Gala Committee will be chaired by Lisa Lambert, the Tony-winning co-writer of The Drowsy Chaperone, and includes Brooks Ashmanskas, Nell Benjamin, Susan Birkenhead, Danny Burstein, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Erika Henningsen, Jerry Mitchell, Marc Shaiman, Lynne Shankel, and Alex Timbers.

Bob Martin, the prolific Tony-winning librettist of shows including The Drowsy Chaperone, BOOP!, Elf, The Prom and the upcoming musical adaptation of The Princess Bride, and Michael R. Jackson, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/composer of A Strange Loop, Teeth, and White Girl in Danger will each receive the Theatre Now Impact Award for their lasting contributions to musical theatre. "It is an immense privilege to celebrate these two writers whose originality, singular voices, and extraordinary achievements have changed musical theatre and continue to influence what it can become," said Theatre Now Producing Artistic Director Tom Morrissey.

Funds raised at the event will support Theatre Now's work helping writers create, develop, and produce new musicals. Their current Musical Writers Lab consists of 20 writing teams including AriDy Nox and Jacinth Greywoode, whose Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical Black Girl in Paris will be featured in the upcoming NAMT Festival of New Musicals, and Jonathan Larson Award winner Dylan MarcAurele, who is currently represented off-Broadway by Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 13 Hrs 21 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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