Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus and More to Join Theatre Then & Now Gala
The gala will honor Bob Martin and Michael R. Jackson.
The lineup of performers has been revealed for Theatre Now New York's Theatre Then & Now Gala honoring Bob Martin and Michael R. Jackson on November 7th at the Players NYC.
Directed by Tyrone L. Robinson (Pirates!, Swept Away), the evening will be hosted by powerhouse couple Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill) and will include pre-show cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres, dessert, and performances from the honorees' shows by Grey Henson (Elf), James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Alyse Alan Louise (Teeth), and Matthew Sklar (Elf, The Prom) along with appearances by Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop) and Lisa Lambert (The Drowsy Chaperone) and the premiere of Theatre Then, a special 10-minute musical written for the occasion by Cameron Reese and RJ Christian (Morbin' Time, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical).
This year's Honorary Gala Committee will be chaired by Lisa Lambert, the Tony-winning co-writer of The Drowsy Chaperone, and includes Brooks Ashmanskas, Nell Benjamin, Susan Birkenhead, Danny Burstein, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Erika Henningsen, Jerry Mitchell, Marc Shaiman, Lynne Shankel, and Alex Timbers.
Bob Martin, the prolific Tony-winning librettist of shows including The Drowsy Chaperone, BOOP!, Elf, The Prom and the upcoming musical adaptation of The Princess Bride, and Michael R. Jackson, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/composer of A Strange Loop, Teeth, and White Girl in Danger will each receive the Theatre Now Impact Award for their lasting contributions to musical theatre. "It is an immense privilege to celebrate these two writers whose originality, singular voices, and extraordinary achievements have changed musical theatre and continue to influence what it can become," said Theatre Now Producing Artistic Director Tom Morrissey.
Funds raised at the event will support Theatre Now's work helping writers create, develop, and produce new musicals. Their current Musical Writers Lab consists of 20 writing teams including AriDy Nox and Jacinth Greywoode, whose Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical Black Girl in Paris will be featured in the upcoming NAMT Festival of New Musicals, and Jonathan Larson Award winner Dylan MarcAurele, who is currently represented off-Broadway by Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody.
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