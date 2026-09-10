Jim Rash to Bring One-Man Improv Show ONE! to Soho Playhouse

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Jim Rash will bring ONE!, a one-hour, one-man improv show, to Soho Playhouse for two performances this September.

Created by Deanna Oliver and originally produced at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, ONE! features Rash performing an entirely improvised show based on audience suggestions. Throughout the performance, he creates the premise and plays multiple characters as the story develops in real time.

The show is produced by Jay Marcus.

ONE! will play Tuesday, September 22 at 7 p.m. and Monday, September 28 at 7 p.m.

About Jim Rash

Rash is best known for playing Dean Craig Pelton on NBC's Community. Alongside writing partner Nat Faxon and director Alexander Payne, Rash won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Descendants.

Most recently, Rash made his solo feature directing debut with the HBO film Miss You, Love You, starring Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells. Rash also wrote the film, which has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie.

His recent acting credits include Greg Berlanti's Fly Me to the Moon, opposite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, and Bros, opposite Billy Eichner. Rash also co-wrote and co-directed The Way, Way Back with Faxon.

He currently voices O'Doyle on the Adult Swim animated series President Curtis, a spin-off of Rick and Morty.

Performance Information

ONE! will play two performances only at Soho Playhouse: September 22 and September 28 at 7 p.m.

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