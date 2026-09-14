Jill Morley's TRUE CONFESSIONS OF A GO-GO GIRL to Return to The Triad Theatre

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Davin Productions & JP Martin Theatricals will present the return of True Confessions of Go-Go Girl, the 90's hit show by Jill Morley, that Time Out calls “evocative, fully realized, wickedly funny and painfully honest.” Directed by OBIE Award-winner Dan Wackerman, with choreography by Jo Weldon and starring the multi-talented performance artist Jacqueline Frances in the role created by Ms. Morley. Performances will begin on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:00pm for a limited 14 performance engagement through December 11, 2026 at The Triad Theatre.

True Confessions is a mélange of monologues, characters, music, dance, and images culled from Jill Morley's metamorphosis from tomboy to top-ranked bikini dancer in the 1990s. Jill likens it to stepping through the looking glass – only her Wonderland consists of seedy go-go bars off the Jersey Turnpike. Several characters based on real dancers she met make appearances, as well as her gay male roommate, who got her in touch with her femininity, and the bouncer who taught her how to “hump air.” Through it all, Jill wonders how this new trade affects her personal life and examines the rewards and dangers of the go-go business.

Ms. Frances will be joined onstage by fellow dancer/performers Andrew Adubsa and Sydney Langford. The creative team is Harry Feiner (scenic and lighting design) and Vox Populi (costume design).

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