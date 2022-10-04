Jessica Vosk to Open 92NY 'Lyrics and Lyricists' Season with CALIFORNIA DREAMIN'

The Lyrics and Lyricists 2022/23 season will open with California Dreamin': Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon on November 5, 6 and 7, an intimate exploration of the legendary icons of California's Laurel Canyon in the 1960s and '70s, including the Mamas and the Papas, Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stills & Nash and the Eagles, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting inspired Vosk and formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. The California Dreamin' creative team includes visionary director James Darrah, celebrated for his visually and emotionally arresting work at the intersection of theater, opera and film, and who worked with Vosk on the PBS Great Performances broadcast The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood; multi-talented, award-winning Broadway music director and composer Mary-Mitchell Campbell, who directed Vosk's sold out Carnegie Hall debut; and vocalists Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas.



Best known for her starring role on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, and as an acclaimed concert performer, Vosk marks this L&L debut as a departure from the Broadway and pop material for which she's become known and a return to the childhood passions which first stirred her love of music.



"I grew up listening to my parents' records, pretending to be Linda Ronstadt and my dad used these songs to teach me about harmony," Vosk recalls. "The lyrics tell such wonderful stories about success, failure, heartbreak, falling and getting back up; they're like monologues about life experiences. And while they're very personal for me, they're also universal. I want the audience to feel like they're in my living room, listening to music that elicits their own memories and emotions."

Musicians



Clayton Craddock, Drums

Eric Davis, Guitar

Matt Hinkley, Guitar/Keyboard, Bass, Fiddle



LYRICS & LYRICISTS 2022/23 SEASON

All Performances In-Person Only

MISS: BROADWAY'S WOMEN SONGWRITERS



Co-hosted by Kate Baldwin and Georgia Stitt

Sat, Dec 10, 7:30 pm

Sun, Dec 11, 2 pm

Mon, Dec 12, 7:30 pm

Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin directs and stars in a show conceived with award-winning composer-lyricist Georgia Stitt celebrating Broadway's long history of women songwriters and their indelible work. Baldwin brings her vision, voice, and the charisma that has beguiled audiences in Broadway productions of Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow , and more. Stitt brings her deep expertise as an artist, advocate, and founder of Maestra Music. Together, along with some of their favorite Broadway stars, they celebrate the women whose contributions are an essential part of the Broadway songbook, from Kay Swift, Mary Rodgers, and Micki Grant to Liz Swados, Carol Hall, Jeanine Tesori, and others. Hear their songs and discover their stories in this rich and illuminating Lyrics & Lyricists show.

WHAT'S GOIN' ON?: SONGS OF SOCIAL CHANGE

Conceived, directed and choreographed by Tony-nominee Warren Adams

Sat, Mar 25, 7:30 pm

Sun, Mar 26, 2 pm

Mon, May 27, 7:30 pm

The brilliant Tony Award-winning theater artist and co-founder of the groundbreaking Black Theatre Coalition Warren Adams (Motown the Musical; Ruined) conceived and directs this show with Michael O. Mitchell (MJ: The Musical; Amateur Night at the Apollo) exploring the Black songwriters and artists whose work has been a catalyst for social change. Music by Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, and others whose songs of protest and cries for racial justice became anthems for generations are presented by some of Broadway's most thrilling talent. Their performances blend music, dance, poetry and visual art in this riveting and revelatory production.

JUDY ON TV!: CELEBRATING THE Judy Garland SHOW

Conceived, written, hosted, and music directed by Billy Stritch; starring Klea Blackhurst, Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Max von Essen

Sat, May 6, 7:30 pm

Sun, May 7, 2 pm

Mon, May 8, 7:30 pm

In this Judy Garland centennial year, we look at Garland's iconic talent through the lens of her landmark 1963-64 weekly television broadcasts. Award-winning entertainer and music director Billy Stritch leads this Lyrics & Lyricists tribute, joined by a sensational cast of his nightclub and theater friends Klea Blackhurst, Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli and Max von Essen. They reimagine the searing solos and classic duets with Lena Horne, Mel Tormé , and others in songs by Gershwin, Arlen, Porter, and more, for a Judy Garland tribute like no other, built around the show that brought one of Hollywood's greatest stars into America's living rooms every week, and further fueled her place in our hearts.



92NY Health & Safety Protocols



Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all adults and children ages 5+.



Face masks are highly recommended for everyone age 2+ in performance spaces.