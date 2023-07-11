Jerrie Johnson and Zhailon Levingston to Host BAC's WHAT NOW: UNPLUGGED at DROM

This event and fundraiser will take place at DROM on Monday, July 24 at 7:30 pm.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

The Tony Award-winning non-profit Broadway Advocacy Coalition will present “What Now: Unplugged”, a music jam session meets community organizing brainstorm meets late night party. This event and fundraiser will take place at DROM on Monday, July 24 at 7:30 pm.

 

What Now: Unplugged, an interactive music experience that puts the power of what’s possible back in the hands of the people. With the help of the Liberation Band and Broadway Advocacy Coalition, industry members will come together to create original music (grooves) that tells a new story of where we want the theater industry to go. Bring your voice and your vision, and get ready to activate towards what is possible.

 

The interactive evening will be hosted by Jerrie Johnson (Harlem, Amazon Prime) and Zhailon Levingston (Broadway’sChicken and Biscuits, Perelman Performing Arts Center’s CATS). Featured artists for the evening include The Bengsons, Starr Busby, Denise Manning, Nora Schell, Sierra Lancaster, Tiffany Mann, Tyler R. Lewis, and UGBA. The Liberation Band will include Malachi Mabson, Paul Johnson, David Kawamura, and Josh Roberts.

 

What Now: Unplugged is the brainchild of BAC Co-Director of Programming, Dria Brown. The event is being co-produced by Brown and Brandon Michael Nase (Nase Productions).

 

“Artistry fuels our collective imagination, serving as a catalyst for meaningful change and innovation.” said Dria Brown “This interactive music experience not only reimagines the theater industry but also celebrates the power of artistic voices. Through the creation of original music and captivating performances, we amplify the essence of artistry, allowing individuals to express their unique perspectives and stories.”

 

As the Great White Way continues to let down performers of color and many other communities in creating equitable creative and professional spaces, What Now: Unplugged seeks to activate action among these performers through community engagement to organize and  create effective change in the theatre industry.  The mission of this event is to utilize collaboration from a community of creatives in the industry to share how they are directly impacted by inequity on Broadway and, by way of sharing their voice and talents, gather data and inspire steps forward to advocating for change.   

 

To learn more or reserve your ticket, click here.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY ADVOCACY COALITION  

Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is a multidisciplinary organization that unites artists, legal experts, and community leaders to create a lasting impact on policy issues from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration. In 2021, BAC received a Special Tony Award for providing an unparalleled platform for marginalized members of the theatre community and tools to help the theatre industry move toward a more equitable future. Via its partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School, BAC has collaborated with institutions across New York City, including the New York City Council, Bronx Defenders, and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. To learn more about their work, and to get involved, visit their website at https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


 




