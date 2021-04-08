Jennifer Westfeldt, Adriane Lenox, Alison Wright and More Join PERIOD PIECE Play Series

Stage and screen stars Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein), Alison Wright ("The Americans"), Tony Award-winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt), US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Scott Turner Schofield ("The Bold And The Beautiful") and Kimberly Guerrero (August: Osage County) have joined the cast of Period Piece, a world premiere play series created to destigmatize menstrual cycles, producers Tracey Knight Narang and Terry Nardozzi announced today.

Conceived by playwright and screenwriter Susan Cinoman (TV's "The Goldbergs"), this original work about periods and the people who get them will be streamed for three distinctive performances, on Monday, April 12, Monday, April 19, and Monday, April 26 at 8 PM ET. Tickets are now on sale for all three performances, each of which will offer a completely unique evening, featuring 12 different monologues performed by 12 different actors.

It was also announced today that Dr. Danielle Jones, known online as "Mama Doctor Jones," will moderate an exclusive talkback following each performance. A board-certified OB-GYN and expert in periods, pregnancy, and gynecologic health, Jones has amassed a loyal following of more than 2M across her social media platforms and was on Instagram and was recently featured in the New York Times and on the cover of People Health.

The schedule for performances and talkbacks is as follows:

MONDAY, APRIL 12 AT 8 PM ET

Performances by: Sara Chase, Quinn Fontaine, Julie Halston, Joy Harjo, Mia Katigbak, Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla, Mandy Moore, AJ Michalka, Stacey Sargeant, Agneeta Thacker, and Julie White.

Talkback: "Period Poverty" with Dana Marlow (Founder & Executive Director, I Support the Girls) and Josephine Kearns (Gender Consultant & dramaturge).

MONDAY, APRIL 19 AT 8 PM ET

Performances by: Geneva Carr, Carmen Carrera, Nicole Lynn Evans, Kimberly Guerrero, Jessica Hecht, Carissa Kosta, Adriane Lenox, Mirirai, Lauren Patten, Futaba Shioda, Destry Spielberg, and Kristina Wong.

Talkback: "A Cultural Perspective" with playwrights Nayna Argawal, Elaine Romero, and Emma Goldman-Sherman

MONDAY, APRIL 26 AT 8 PM ET:

Performances by: Maddie Corman, Judy Gold, Cady Huffman, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Desireé

Rodriguez, Scott Turner Schofield, DeLanna Studi, Jennifer Westfeldt, Alison Wright and More TBA.

Talkback: "Discussion with The Artist" with Karen Carpenter (Period Piece Director), Susan Cinoman (Period Piece conceiver,) Kirsten Greenidge (playwright,) and Shahadi Wright Joseph (actor).

For the most up to date casting information, visit www.periodpieceplay.com.

Tickets can be purchased at www.periodpieceplay.com and begin at $20 for individual performances or $40 for all three performances, with premium tickets and exclusive experiences available. A portion of the proceeds from Period Piece will benefit I Support the Girls, an international organization supporting all genders, providing period products and bras to homeless and those in need.