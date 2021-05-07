Jennifer Holliday, Mykal Kilgore and Anthony Roth Costanzo Featured in MasterVoices' Final Chapter of MYTHS AND HYMNS

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

MasterVoices is presenting Faith, the fourth chapter of its central project for the 2020-2021 season: a four-part virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel's theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns. Conceived and supervised by Mr. Sperling, this free digital production's final chapter will be offered starting on Wednesday, May 26 at 6:30 PM ET on mastervoices.org and the ensemble's YouTube channel.



Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films illustrate the protagonist's exploration of Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. Myths and Hymns showcases more than 200 artists, soloists, and choristers and all chapters remain available for free streaming from their respective launch dates until June 30, 2021. Myths and Hymns (Chapters 1 and 2) is nominated for a 2021 Drama League Award in the Outstanding Digital Concert Production category.



The final chapter, Faith, features the MasterVoices chorus, soloists Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jennifer Holliday, Mykal Kilgore, Theresa McCarthy, Miles Mykkanen, Ailyn Pérez, Nicholas Phan, The Gospel Soul Children of New York; and dancers Emma Lou DeLaney, Milan Magaña, Justine Rafael, and Katja Stoer. The short musical films are directed by Anthony Roth Costanzo, Trip Cullman, Andrew Palermo, and Ted Sperling, who also created all choral arrangements for the production; visual artists Erik Freer, Artolution (Max Frieder, Co-founder and Executive Director); and Don Sebesky and Jamie Lawrence, who orchestrated the music for all chapters.



On the evening prior to this fourth installment's public launch, MasterVoices hosts a private virtual screening with additional content featuring Ted Sperling and some of the artists. More details on the screenings are available here.



Myths and Hymns' first chapter, Flight, launched on January 13 with duo pianists Anderson & Roe; a cappella gospel music group Take 6; actress Annie Golden; soloists Julia Bullock, Renée Fleming, Joshua Henry, Capathia Jenkins, Mykal Kilgore, Norm Lewis, Jose Llana, Kelli O'Hara, and Elizabeth Stanley; short musical films directed by Greg Anderson, Sammi Cannold, Lear deBessonet, Khristian Dentley, and Ted Sperling; visual artists Yazmany Arboleda, Cloud Chatanda, Steven Kellogg, Lucy Mackinnon, and Danny Mefford; arrangers Greg Anderson, Mark Kibble, and Ted Sperling; and lyricist Ellen Fitzhugh.



The second chapter, Work, premiered on February 24 and featured soloists Shoshana Bean, Daniel Breaker, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Michael McElroy, Ailyn Pérez, and Nicholas Phan, and actor John Lithgow; short musical films directed by Anthony Roth Costanzo, Doug Fitch, Anne Kauffman, and Ted Sperling; visual artists Manik Choksi, Erik Freer, Tommy Nguyen, Adrienne Rogers, and Ray Charles White; and lyricist Ellen Fitzhugh.



The third chapter, Love, premiered on April 14 with singers Dianne Drayse Alonso, Nina Bernstein, John Brancy, Dove Cameron, Drew Gehling, Cheyenne Jackson, Shereen Pimentel, and Lori Wilner; short musical films directed by Victoria Clark and Ted Sperling; and visual artist Earl Womack.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 6:30 PM ET

Myths and Hymns - CHAPTER FOUR: FAITH

Music and Lyrics by Adam Guettel

Orchestrations by Don Sebesky and Jamie Lawrence

MasterVoices

Ted Sperling,a?? a??Artistic Director and Conductor

Orchestra:

Chuck Wilson, Dan Willis, John Winder, woodwinds

Larry Lunetta, trumpet

Antoine Silverman, violin

Steve Bargonetti, guitar

Douglas Romoff, bass

Norbert Goldberg, percussion

Todd Ellison, piano

The Great Highway

MasterVoices

Ailyn Pérez, soloist

Anthony Roth Costanzo, soloist

Nicholas Phan, soloist

Anthony Roth Costanzo, director

Erik Freer, visual artist

There's a Land

MasterVoices

Theresa McCarthy, soloist

Miles Mykkanen, soloist

Emma Lou DeLaney, Milan Magaña, Justine Rafael, and Katja Stoer, dancers

Andrew Palermo, director and choreographer

There's a Shout

MasterVoices

The Gospel Soul Children of New York

Jennifer Holliday, soloist

Ted Sperling, director

Visual art provided by Artolution and Max Frieder

Awaiting You

Mykal Kilgore, soloist

Ted Sperling, director

Saturn Returns: the Return

MasterVoices

Soloist to be announced

Trip Cullman, director

a??Light After Darkness (Encore)

MasterVoices

Select soloists from all chapters