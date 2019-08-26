Jeanette Rizzi's BLINDSIDED Comes To The United Solo Festival

Writer/performer Jeanette Rizzi brings her solo-show, Blindsided, to the 2019 United Solo Festival on Tuesday, October 22 at 9 pm at Theatre Row in Manhattan.

Born to a nun and a monk in the small town of Alachua, Florida, Jeannette was always a standout kid...and also one who stood alone. Until she met her best friend Katie, who, tragically, at the age of 16, took her own life. Blindsided is a raw personal journey filled with humor and insight that focuses on how Rizzi - at the age of 17 -- sees her life dive into a tailspin after the suicide of her best friend. Rizzi struggles to find her spiritual and emotional compass, while facing off against her debilitating anxiety and depression. Thus, began Jeannette's battle to sink or swim, or - in her case - live or die.

Blindsided goes into the lives of those we've lost, and into those who are left behind - this show has been touted as a "groundbreaking resource for an epidemic that takes more lives than automobile accidents each year." The production recently played at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and the Hudson Guild Theatre in Los Angeles.

For tickets and more info, please go to www.unitedsolo.org/us/2019-blindsided. Short videos of the show can be viewed at www.jeannetterizzi.com/videos. Running time: 80 minutes.

JEANNETTE RIZZI (writer/performer) found her calling in comedy at the age of 23, and moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. Inspired by the likes of Ellen Degeneres, Whoopi Goldberg and yes, even Cher, Jeannette started hitting comedy stages in earnest, eventually finding success beyond LA. She snagged accolades at Florida's Funniest Comedian competition, the Time Warner On Demand Comedy Contest, the Cleveland Comedy Festival, the Tickled Pink Comedy Contest, and more. Jeannette was also a featured comedian at the Laughing Devil Comedy Festival, and earned the honor of hosting the Ovarian Cancer Circle's Happily Ever Laughter event. www.JeannetteRizzi.com





