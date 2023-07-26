Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE WITCHES ERA to Bring Back the Sanderson Sisters for a Spooky Spectacle

Kampfire Films and Jay Armstrong Johnson will present the return of Broadway’s annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-dance-party, I Put a Spell on You: The Witches ERA. This year they have partnered with a new cause in support of the children from the Ali Forney Center, a full-service organization for LGBTQ+ youth to protect them from homelessness.

In the search to find beauty, youth, and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York.

The show returns to New York City’s Sony Hall (235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8 pm (doors open at 7:00 pm) and is followed by a blowout dance party and costume contest. Space is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your spot now and secure your place in the biggest Broadway Halloween celebration of the year! Tickets start at $40 and go on sale today at https://ipasoy2023.cbo.io/.

"We are proud to be working with AFC and feel their mission aligns with ours so perfectly. As Homophobia and Transphobia are on the rise and continue to threaten our community, we are proud to join the team at AFC to make sure that the young people forced to the streets have what they need to survive.” says Johnson.

Dress to impress in your most creative Halloween attire - whether you're a wicked witch, dashing vampire, mystical creature, or any character that haunts your dreams. Let your imagination run wild and channel your favorite Broadway character or add a new twist to classic Halloween personas–all are entered into the costume contest to win fantastic prizes.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC’s Quantico, Parade, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. Expect visits from famous villains who perform with larger-than-life voices and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value, and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and AmandaWilliams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Broadway stars joining their adventure will be announced soon.

The Executive Producer committee includes Max Clayton, Sean Cocchia, Todd Donovan, Meg Fofonoff, and Andy Jones.

Tickets start at $40 and go on sale today at https://ipasoy2023.cbo.io/. Every ticket purchased will support the Ali Forney Center (AFC).

Sponsorship and VIP packages are available. Visit https://cbo.io/tickets/purchase_tickets.php?slug=ipasoy2023&form_name=tix for information.

Sponsors include Abracadabra, Alcone, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Costume Studio, Open Jar Studios, Schmackary's, and Sony Hall.

The Ali Forney Center (AFC) is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive organization dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youth from the harms of homelessness. Each year AFC sees over 2,000 young people who are kicked out of their homes due to homophobia and transphobia. 90% of the young people we see state religious beliefs as the leading cause of their homelessness. A Staggering 95% of their clients are individuals of color largely comprised of Black and Latino communities. Nearly half of these young people come to NYC from across the country, mainly the south, fleeing homophobic homes, and communities. Due to the current political climate, we have experienced a 20% increase in the number of youth fleeing their homes from these states.

Their programs are designed to help young people overcome the traumas of homelessness and family rejection through medical and mental health services, and substance abuse treatment. Simultaneously, homeless youth are placed in one of their 19-site-scattered housing program. Including the Bea Arthur Residence, which opened its doors in 2018 in memory of one of their first celebrity supporters.

Once stabilized, housed, and engaged in therapeutic care they engage young people in specially developed career and educational services designed to engage these youth in completing high school, and moving on to higher education, and credentialing programs. These services also include career placement and skills development through onsite programs and job readiness.

As the largest and longest-running agency doing this work, they support smaller organizations and groups of activists that aim to support similar populations. Through capacity building and conferences, we expand their reach across the United States and throughout the world. www.AliForneyCenter.org