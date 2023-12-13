Jason Ralph, Britne Oldford & More to Join Benefit Reading Of Frank Winters' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Jason Ralph (The Magicians, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), joins Britne Oldford (Dead Ringers), and Natalie Woolams-Torres (High Maintenance) to perform in a one-night-only benefit reading of a new adaptation of Frank Winters' adaptation of A Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 17th, at 7PM at Royal Family Productions in Times Square NYC. The cast additionally features Will Gallacher (The Woodsman), Frank Winters (Love Life), Madsie Flynn (Heathers the Musical), Chris McCann (Buried Child) and Mackenzie Greer (Dead Ringers).

The December 17t h benefit reading is raising $10,000 for RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys bundles of medical debt and forgives them at a ratio of $1 donated to $100 forgiven. Reaching $10,000 in donations will help the company to forgive $1,000,000 in medical debt.

The only cost of admission to the reading is proof of a donation of any amount to RIP Medical Debt. To donate, please visit Click Here

Madsie Flynn and Frank Winters will direct the evening which is produced by Aspire Studios in association with Catastrophe Playlist and Raucous & Quill Theater Companies. Aspire Studios will also produce a livestream of the event for remote audiences.

For information on donating, attending in person, accessing the livestream, or reading more about the incredible mission of RIP Medical Debt, please visit xmascarol.org

"A Christmas Carol" Royal Family Productions, Times Square NYC /