Jared Zirilli Joins the Cast of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre Company

Jared Zirilli (The Donna Summer Musical) is joining the cast of The Jerusalem Syndrome, replacing at The York Theatre Company James D. Gish in the role of Mickey Rose. His first performance will be Sunday, December 17.

Jared Zirilli is currently on Hulu's "Wu Tang: An American Saga". Broadway/Tours: Bruce in The Donna Summer Musical, We Will Rock You, Lysistrata Jones (OBC), Wicked. Off-Broadway/Regional: Romance Language (Ars Nova), Pretty Filthy (The Civilians), Fat Camp(Dodgers), Rain (Old Globe), Dracula in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (World Premiere). Readings: Tommy in New York, New York, Rob Camiletti in The Cher Show_. Television: Guest stars "Law And Order: SVU", "Blue Bloods", costars "Blindspot", “Pan Am". Instagram @JaredZirilli.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jared to the company. He is the perfect addition to this hilarious cast of characters who are delighting audiences seven nights a week in this outrageous romp filled with hummable tunes, belly laughs and healthy dose of hope. This show is just what the doctor ordered!” said James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director.

The Jerusalem Syndrome is an original musical comedy that explores a real-life physcological malady that causes tourists in Israel—over 200 every year! — to believe that they are characters from the Bible. Meet an inept tour guide who turns into Moses, a professor in a troubled marriage who thinks she’s Abraham’s wife Sarah, and a resort tycoon with daddy issues who might be Jesus…not to mention multiple Virgin Marys and the Lord Herself. The Jerusalem Syndrome is an outrageous romp, but it is also a story of hope in which the characters come to see that today, just like in the times of their biblical alter egos, miracles are happening all around us. The Jerusalem Syndrome is the winner of the Kleban Prize and The Theatre for the American Musical Award.

In addition the Jared Zirilli, the cast of 18 includes: Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You, York’s Enter Laughing), Dana Costello(Finding Neverland, York’s Enter Laughing), Scott Cote (The Play That Goes Wrong), Andrea Fleming, James D. Gish (Wicked), Alan H. Green (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, York’s Lord Tom), Danielle Lee James (The Lightning Thief), John Jellison (Come From Away), Josh Lamon (The Prom), Garrett Long (The Music Man, York’s Is There Life After High School?), Karen Murphy (The Visit, York’s My Vaudeville Man), Jeffrey Schecter (Fiddler on the Roof), Jennifer Smith (Anastasia, York’s Darling of The Day), Chandler Sinks, Pablo Torres(¡Americano!), Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud, York’s Rothschild and Sons), Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone, York’s Dear World), and Laura Woyasz (Wicked).

The creative team is James Morgan (Scenic Design), Rob Denton (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang(Costume Design), Meghan O’Beirne (Assistant Costume Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), Amanda Joshi (Associate Director), Alexa Racioppi (Associate Choreographer), and Vincent Gunn (Associate Scenic Design). Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

“This is a very funny new musical comedy and we’ve nurtured it along for a number of years. That the authors are all longtime friends of ours is particularly wonderful. We look forward to presenting it in Felicia Needleman’s memory,” said James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director. “Come and celebrate the holidays with us at this outrageous romp filled with hummable tunes, belly laughs and a surprising dose of hope.”

The Jerusalem Syndrome will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on Christmas Day, December 25. The show closes on New Year’s Eve, December 31st.

Tickets for The Jerusalem Syndrome are now available and are priced at $65 - $95 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting OvationTix at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2282490®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1177881?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday – Friday 12:00PM – 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Senior and Student Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20, subject to availability (one student ticket per valid student ID). The York Theatre also offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 35 years and under through the Gen York program.

The York Theatre Company, “Where Musicals Come to Life,” is the only theatre in New York City—and one of very few in the world—dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York’s intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series—most of them world, American, or New York premieres—by some of the field’s most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Well over 40 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available on CD, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival); commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

Recent York productions have included Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road, Vanities - The Musical, Penelope: or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, A Taste of Things to Come, Marry Harry, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York, and subsequently to rave reviews in London—as did York’s Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included Best Musical from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for “Developing and Producing New Musicals,” a special Outer Critics Circle Award for “50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals.” Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter’s Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean’s at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.