Japan Society to Screen POUPELLE OF CHIMNEY TOWN With Appearance by Creator Akihiro Nishino

Japan Society will present a special screening of “Poupelle of Chimney Town” on Saturday, November 18 with a rare appearance by creator Akihiro Nishino, who will discuss the creation of “Poupelle of Chimney Town” in Japan, its global success, and a potential upcoming Broadway run of a musical adaptation. Japan Society is a 116-year-old nonprofit organization focused on bringing the US and Japan together through art, culture, business, policy and education. This event is co-presented by Eleven Arts Studios and Anime NYC (animenyc.com), New York City’s largest Japanese popular culture festival, which runs Nov 17-19 in the Javits Center.



This co-presentation is a powerful example of the artistry and heart of Japanese popular culture, and Japan Society looks forward to sharing it and its unique story with audiences in NYC.



“Poupelle of Chimney Town” was created by Japanese writer, comedian and media personality Akihiro Nishino. Starting as a bestselling book in Japan, Nishino would go on to expand the Chimney Town story through a Japanese stage play and musical as well as gallery exhibitions in Japan, Paris, and New York, before bringing it to the big screen - masterfully animated by Studio 4°C (Mind Game, Tekkonkinkreet, Children of the Sea). Largely crowdfunded outside of the traditional production system (The film raised 675,739,681 Yen from 106,072 backers), Nishino has remained central to Chimney Town’s evolution and creative path. He’s lauded as one of Japan’s most successful independent creators, and he continues to further the Chimney Town story with new projects around the globe.

Nishino has spent the past several years working to bring Chimney Town to stages around the globe, and he will present new details about the creative process, adaptation, and upcoming New York launch during his talk at Japan Society.



“’Poupelle of Chimney Town’ is a family film and parable for modern society,” said Japan Society Director of Film Peter Tatara. “Set in a smoke-clogged town where no one has seen the stars, it follows a young boy who believes in a sky beyond the smoke, and it is ultimately the story of believing in yourself despite the negativity of the modern world. We’re honored to present Studio 4°C’s lavishly animated film and even more honored for Mr. Nishino to join us in-person to share details about how “Chimney Town” will come to life in NYC.”



Tickets are $25 (general admission), $23 (students and seniors), and $20 (Japan Society members).



Screening takes place in Japan Society’s landmarked headquarters at 333 East 47th Street, one block from the United Nations. Lineup and other details subject to change. For complete information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

About Japan Society Film

Spurred on by the success of the 1970 Donald Richie-curated MoMA retrospective The Japanese Film: 1896-1969, Japan Society committed to making film one of its key programs in the early seventies—quickly becoming the premier venue for the exhibition of new Japanese cinema as well as career-spanning retrospectives on seminal directors and actors. In 1979, Japan Society established the Japan Film Center, formalizing film as a full-fledged, year-round program aimed at cultivating a deep appreciation and understanding of Japanese film culture among American audiences. Over the years, Japan Society Film has hosted numerous high-profile premieres and programs that include visits from Akira Kurosawa, Toshiro Mifune, Hideko Takamine, and Nobuhiko Obayashi. In 2007, Japan Society Film launched JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New Japanese Film, the largest festival of its kind in North America.



About Japan Society

Japan Society is the premier organization connecting Japanese arts, culture, business, and society with audiences in New York and around the world. At Japan Society, we are inspired by the Japanese concept of kizuna (絆)–forging deep connections to bind people together. We are committed to telling the story of Japan while strengthening connections within New York City and building new bridges beyond. In over 100 years of work, we’ve inspired generations by establishing ourselves as pioneers in supporting international exchanges in arts and culture, business and policy, as well as education between Japan and the U.S. We strive to convene important conversations on topics that bind our two countries together, champion the next generation of innovative creators, promote mutual understanding, and serve as a trusted guide for people everywhere who seek to more fully appreciate the rich complexities and abundance of Japan. From our New York headquarters, a landmark building designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura that opened to the public in 1971, we look forward to the years ahead, which will be defined by our digital and ideational impact through the kizuna that we build. Our future can only be enhanced by learning from our peers and engaging with our audiences, both near and afar.