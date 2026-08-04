Jane Krakowski to Host Tectonic Theater Project's A TECTONIC CABARET

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Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, will be hosted by Jane Krakowski on Monday, October 26 at 6:30 PM at the Edison Ballroom. The evening will honor Ruth Hendel with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award. The one-night-only event will be directed by Tony Award & Emmy Award Nominee Moisés Kaufman with musical direction by Julianne Merrill. A Tectonic Cabaret will feature performances of musical favorites and more from Broadway stars, with a full cast to be announced at a later date. This year's recipient of the Jane Fonda Award for Artist Activist will also be announced soon.

Proceeds from A Tectonic Cabaret will benefit Tectonic's new play initiatives, with over 10 new works currently in development, and Moment Work education programs in NYC public schools and across the country.

Tectonic Theater Project is a New York City based developmental theater company founded in 1991 by Moisés Kaufman & Jeffrey LaHoste and led today by Kaufman and Matt Joslyn. Tectonic plays include Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project and The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize winning play I Am My Own Wife, Kaufman's adaptation of Tennessee Williams' screenplay One Arm, The Tallest Tree in the Forest, Tony Award-winning 33 Variations (which starred Jane Fonda on Broadway), Kaufman's adaptation of best-selling Venezuelan novel Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, and the immersive theatrical event Seven Deadly Sins presented in New York City's Meatpacking District. Tectonic's newest play, Here There Are Blueberries, written by Kaufman and company member Amanda Gronich, was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist and winner of the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Production. In 2016, Kaufman was awarded the United States National Medal of Arts by President Obama. Tectonic's method of devising theater is codified in the Random House book Moment Work: Tectonic Theater Project's Process of Making Theater. Tectonic's plays have been translated into more than 25 languages and are consistently performed around the world.

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