James Ludwig Named New Education & Outreach Coordinator at The York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company announces today that James Ludwig has been appointed as the company's new Education & Outreach Coordinator, overseeing The York's Musical Theatre Training Programs. He replaces Michael Unger, former York Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education, who was recently appointed Artistic Director at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee.

James Ludwig has been a professional actor for over 25 years. His Broadway credits include Little Shop of Horrors and the original cast of Spamalot. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Blue Man Group, De La Guarda, Two Point Oh, and as the original John in john & jen. Regional credits include playing leads across the country and around the world. James owns Back40 Films, which has produced hundreds of films, among them the wildly popular series "The Happy Hour Guys" (thehappyhourguys.com). Film and television work includes Ghost Town, Daylight Raiders, "Law & Order," "Chappelle's Show," "One Life to Live," and more. He has taught at colleges and universities all over the country including the University of Michigan, the University of Washington, Franklin & Marshall, AMDA, and Boise State. His OWN THE ROOM™ method has actors booking jobs around the US.

"Transitions are always tricky but when you have the perfect replacement it makes it a whole lot easier. James Ludwig has been part of The York Theatre in many different ways for many years and we couldn't be more excited to have him head the team running the education program which Michael Unger has run for the first five years of its existence. Michael's leaving for Milwaukee would be traumatic if we didn't have Mr. Ludwig on deck to continue and build on what he started. We wish Michael the best and welcome Jimmy with open arms," said York's Producing Artistic Director James Morgan.

The York Theatre Company offers a Musical Theatre Training Program (MTTP) that trains performers and inspires great minds. Started in 2015, the York's MTTP brings working professionals in to work with eager and dedicated theatre students. The rigorous yet nurturing programs offer training in singing, acting and movement and include master classes with some of New York's top theatre artists. Programs culminate in a showcase performance on the York's Off-Broadway stage. The York currently offers a Summer Intensive for middle and high school students and a Winter Intensive for college students from across the nation.

ABOUT THE SUMMER INTENSIVE

This program is open to middle school students (6th-8th grade) and high school students (9th-12th grade - including recent graduates).

Whether or not you dream of performing on Broadway one day, the nurturing yet rigorous musical theater training provided at the York will strengthen your theater skills as well as ignite creativity, encourage collaboration and boost self-esteem-all tools you can take with you on whatever path you choose to pursue. All classes are taught by working professionals with Master Classes conducted by Broadway's top creative artists. Classes focus on acting, singing and dancing. Online video of each showcase will be available at no extra charge.

Program Information

• Classes are for all levels of experience.

• Explore your performing skills in a program that is as fun as it is educational.

• This program can help prepare for Performing Arts High School and College auditions.

• Take your performance skills to the next level.

• The program will follow the path of a professional rehearsal process.

• Students will work on a variety of material from classics and new shows.

• Program includes tickets to two Broadway and/or Off-Broadway shows with backstage tours (pending availability).

ABOUT THE WINTER INTENSIVE

This program is for current college students and recent college graduates.

Imagine yourself performing your final presentation on the York's Off-Broadway stage! Family, friends and theatre professionals will be invited to attend. Spend part of your winter break in New York City training and performing at an award-winning Off-Broadway Theatre!

Program Information

• All classes taught by working professionals.

• Master classes with Broadway's top creative artists.

• Classes focus on all aspects of performing.

• Expand your craft in a rigorous, yet nurturing and collaborative environment.

• Polish your skills and gain confidence on stage through the work you love to do.

• Experience the excitement of performing on an actual Off-Broadway stage in front of a New York audience.

• Program includes tickets to two Broadway and/or Off-Broadway shows with backstage tours (pending availability).

For more information on MTTP, please contact James Ludwig, Education & Outreach Coordinator, at (212) 935-5824, or jludwig@yorktheatre.org, visit the website at www.yorktheatre.org





