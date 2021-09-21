Irondale to Reopen With Immersive Play THROUGH THE EYES OF ALICE

Irondale will open their doors to the public for their first live production after more than sixteen months of COVID-related closures with the immersive alice...Alice...ALICE, October 21-November 20. A journey alongside the strange and whimsical characters from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, a cast of five re-opens the Irondale space in an incredibly unconventional and unique experience, safely exploring the space like never before.

Originally premiered in 2010, alice...Alice...ALICE is a truly immersive experience down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland, set throughout the historic 19th century Irondale space. Exploring the nooks, crannies, recesses, and lofts of the space that the public rarely sees, an intimate audience of thirty will be led in and out of ever-changing rooms by Alice, a confused but eager soul who is the tour guide of the colorful adventure. Part naivety for children of all ages, part political farce and sophisticated social contemporary, the evening length work is seasoned with pure silliness, and a serious message, examining the problems of the world through the lens of a fast-past chase in an upside world of mayhem and madness.

Venerable and enchanting, the work is directed by Jim Niesen and designed by Ken Rothchild. The tale incorporates elements of invention, film and magic with a myriad of styles careening from vaudeville sketches to Pinteresque darkness, to a mad tea party of of beer- and vodka-swilling hooligans and a Stalinesque show trial in a haunting tableau spotlighting a hooded, helpless defendant.

"After a year and a half sitting behind our screens, we invite the community to run up and down the stairs of Irondale being entertained, bewildered and challenged," remarks Niesen. "Let it be a mirror reflecting the madness of everything surrounding us, but more importantly, a reminder that we can stay sane in the midst of it all if we keep trucking... and don't take anything more seriously than it merits!"

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND TICKET INFORMATION

alice...Alice...ALICE! will be performed October 21-November 20, every Wednesday- Friday at 7:30p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 7p.m. There will also be an additional midnight performance on Halloween, October 31.

General admission tickets are $30, $15 for students, seniors and working artists. Tickets are available at https://irondale.org

This show may not be suitable for children under the age of 12. All patrons must show proof of vaccination and remain masked while in the theater.

VENUE INFORMATION

Irondale is located at 85 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, New York. The theater is accessible by Subway: C to Lafayette; B, D, M, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, or 5 to Atlantic Avenue/Pacific Street; and G to Fulton Street.