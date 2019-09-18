Irondale Presents Four Plays For FRINGEBYOV This October

Irondale, a home for cutting edge, artist-driven theater and the home of the Irondale Ensemble, will host four plays during the October month-long FringeBYOV Festival. The only Brooklyn based venue to welcome audiences to the Festival, Irondale is an official host of the FringeBYOV segment of The NEW York International Fringe Festival and will co-present nearly 15 performances: Wolfpack, October 16-18, The Four of Us, October 17-19, Savana Glacial, October 23-24, 30, and Update, October 25-26.

"With a constant commitment to present works that are reflective of our times and connecting audiences to conversations that provoke and promote thought, Irondale is pleased to be a home to this celebrated international festival," explains Terry Greiss, Executive Director of Irondale. "It is important for these playwrights to be given a safe and creative space to create new worlds with their work and I am pleased to provide Irondale audiences with diverse theater experiences next month while we are off in the rehearsal studio preparing for our own season."

Premiering Mid-October, Wolfpack, written by Jack Saleeby and directed by Emilio Maxwell Cerci, and presented by 534 Theater Company, is a small ensemble work about the fear of self-discovery and its challenges while exploring vulnerability and truth and the people who impact a person to become who they are.

Irondale will also welcome The Four of Us, by Putnam Manor Productions, written by Itamar Moses and directed by Renata Soares and Emilio Maxwell Cerci. With a cast of two actors The Four of Usfollowstwo friends, a novelist and a playwright, as they learn to navigate their friendship in the face of success, failure, pride, joy and crushing envy. The play moves back and forth in time and explores the gap between our hopes and our lives.

On the third week of the festival, Savana Glacial, written by the most celebrated living contemporary Brazilian playwrights, Jô Bilac, will get its first New York production. Directed by Marina Montesanti, Savana Glacialwill be presented by Ut Patet Theater Company with an all-Brazilian cast. This dark comedy dives into a love triangle between a writer, his wife who suffers from short-term memory loss and their eccentric neighbor. In this multi-layered world full of trauma and loss, everything is fiction- except the pain.

Lastly, Update, by MAD LAB and directed by Michael DelaFlor, is an immersive performance-ritual using music, dance, theater, creative technology, and installation art to create an interactive landscape that transforms audience members into performers and strangers into a community. A response to the noise, desensitization, and disembodiment of the internet, Updateempowers individuals using interaction and improvisation to generate agency and responsibility in an unfamiliar world.

FRINGEBYOV X IRONDALE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wolfpackwill be performed on October 16 at 8:30 p.m., October 17 at 5:00 p.m., and October 18 at 7:30 p.m. All seats are $20.

The Four of Us will be performed on October 17 at 7:30 p.m., October 18 at 5:00 p.m., and October 19 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. All seats are $20.

Savana Glacialwill be performed on October 23, 24 and 30 at 8:00 p.m. General admission seats are $20. $15 early bird tickets are available through October 8.

Updatewill be performed on October 25 and 26 at 8:00 p.m. General admission seats are $25. $15 early bird tickets are available through October 1.

All tickets can be purchased at http://irondale.org/show-fringebyov/

Irondale is located at 85 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, New York. The theater is accessible by Subway: C to Lafayette; B, D, M, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, or 5 to Atlantic Avenue/Pacific Street; and G to Fulton Street.





