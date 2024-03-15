Irish Repertory Theatre To Present A Reading Of SONS OF ERIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre, in collaboration with Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre, will present an Expand the Canon reading of Sons of Erin by Alicia Sheridan Le Fanu and co-directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls) & Emily Lyon (#yourmemorial*). The reading will take place on Tuesday March 19, 2024, at 7pm on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd Street).

The reading is free with advance registration required. To sign up for the waitlist, please email boxoffice@irishrep.org with your preferred phone number and they will call you if tickets become available. There will also be a cancellation line in person on Tuesday evening.

If you're looking for a plot-twist-filled farce with bold schemes to fight prejudice… consider this comedy from the elusive Irish playwright, Alicia Sheridan Le Fanu. When the eldest daughter of an upper-class English family marries an Irishman, she is cast out and the whole family is thrown into disarray. But what if that Irishman comes back to prove himself to the family… disguised as a distinguished secretary? What secrets does he uncover? Can the family ever look past their own bias and reconcile? Full of comedic mix ups and shocking plot twists, Sons of Erin shines a light on the nonsensical nature of prejudice.

About the Artists

Alicia Sheridan Le Fanu (1753-1817) was a major influence in the Dublin artistic community. Even so, not much is actually known about her. Le Fanu was born and married into two prolific artistic families. Her father was an actor; her mother was a novelist and playwright; her sister published two novels; and her niece, Alicia Le Fanu (commonly mistaken for Alicia Sheridan Le Fanu), was a prolific writer. Many more in the Sheridan-Le Fanu families wrote and published - men and women alike. The family was known for their support of women's education and writing. For example, when Alicia Sheridan Le Fanu could not be present for the last few rehearsals of Sons of Erin, her nephew took her place to see the process through.

The cast of Sons of Erin will feature Max Baker (Continuity), Desiree Baxter (The Journey), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Endgame), Gilbert Cruz (Anna in the Tropics), Ethan Davenport (Charlie Brown Christmas), Dorothea Gloria (War on Drugs), Cloteal Horne (The Steadfast), Owen Laheen (Translations), Shane McNaughton (Aristocrats), Sarah Street (Aristocrats), Stephen Quinn Bark of Millions) and Zoe Watkins (The Ulysses Project).

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre's Expand the Canon series celebrates classic plays by women & underrepresented genders – and is a call to action to produce them.

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 35th season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for “Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama,” an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for “Outstanding Body of Work,” Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.