Irish Repertory Theatre Has Announced the Full Cast of LADY G and an Extension for LONDON ASSURANCE

Irish Repertory Theatre (Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director) has announced the cast & creative team for Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory. Lady G is written by Lady Augusta Gregory with additional material by Ciarán O'Reilly (Dublin Carol), with direction by O'Reilly. Previews begin in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre on February 12, 2020, with opening night set for February 19, 2020, for a limited engagement through March 22, 2020.

The cast of Lady G will include Úna Clancy (The Plough and the Stars), Terry Donnelly (The Shadow of a Gunman), John Keating (Juno and the Paycock), and James Russell (The Shadow of a Gunman).

Lady G will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Cycle), costume design by David Toser (The O'Casey Cycle), lighting design by Michael O'Connor (Pumpgirl) and sound design by M. Florian Staab (Dublin Carol). Jeff Davolt (Dublin Carol) will serve as Production Stage Manager and Shanna Allison (The O'Casey Cycle) as Stage Manager.

Lady Augusta Isabelle Gregory was the grand dame of Irish Theatre. Today, she is remembered as co-founder of The Abbey Theatre in Dublin and for turning her Galway home, Coole Park, into the mecca of the Irish Literary Revival. There she nurtured many of the great writers of the Irish Renaissance including WB Yeats, Sean O'Casey, and JM Synge. She was also the author of over forty plays and numerous translations and books of Irish folklore.

Lady G - an intimate Irish Rep production developed from Lady Gregory's personal writings and overlooked plays - will explore the truth behind the legend. Beneath the public persona of a dour Victorian widow lies a passionate heart and a wry sense of humor. Her plays Workhouse Ward and McDonough's Wife showcase her playful yet tender vision of Ireland and her people.

The performance schedule for Lady G will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 3pm performance on Wednesday, February 19. There will be an additional performance on Tuesday, February 18 at 7pm. Opening Night will take place on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30pm.

Tickets to Lady G range from $45.00 - $50.00 and are available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

Irish Rep has also announced a two-week extension for London Assurance, written by Dion Boucicault (The Shaughraun) and directed by Charlotte Moore (The Plough and the Stars). Originally set to close on January 26, 2020, London Assurance will now run on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage through February 9, 2020. London Assurance is also a selection for the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Festival.

In London Assurance, a high-spirited and farcical holiday treat, the vain and lustful Sir Harcourt Courtly travels to Oak Hall to meet his bride-to-be, the charming young Grace Harkaway, whose hand comes with £15,000 a year. But when the beautiful and vibrant Lady Gay Spanker joins the party, Sir Harcourt becomes too enamored with her to notice that Grace is falling in love with his young son Charles, who has arrived in disguise, pursued by his creditors! A parade of eccentric characters and merry mishaps ensue in this classic comedy of manners.

The cast of London Assurance includes Craig Wesley Divino (The Oregon Trail) as Dazzle, Meg Hennessy (The Shadow of a Gunman) as Pert, Ian Holcomb (It's a Wonderful Life) as Young Charles Courtly, Elliot Joseph (The Conjuring 2) as Cool, Brian Keane ("House of Cards") as Max Harkaway, Colin McPhillamy (The Seafarer) as Sir Harcourt Courtly, Rachel Pickup (The Roads to Home) as Lady Gay Spanker, Caroline Strang (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Grace Harkaway, Evan Zes (Incident at Vichy) as Mark Meddle, and Robert Zukerman (If I Forget) as Adolphus Spanker.

London Assurance features set design by James Noone (Sunset Boulevard), costume design by Sara Jean Tosetti (West Side Story), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Dublin Carol), sound design by M. Florian Staab (The Dead, 1904), sound design and original music by Ryan Rumery (The O'Casey Cycle), and properties by Sven Henry Nelson (Woman and Scarecrow).

The performance schedule for London Assurance is as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets to London Assurance range from $45-$70 and are available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

Irish Rep also announced today dates for A Touch of the Poet by Eugene O'Neill and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (Dublin Carol). Performances will begin on the Francis J. Greenberger Mainstage on March 25, 2020, with opening night set for April 5, for a run through May 10, 2020.

In A Touch of the Poet, proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter Mary falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

Casting and creative team for A Touch of the Poet will be announced at a later date.

The performance schedule for A Touch of the Poet will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets to A Touch of the Poet will start at $45 and will be available for Irish Rep members on Tuesday, January 13. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 21 and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

Currently in performances in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre is the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winning play Pumpgirl, by Abbie Spallen (Strandline), directed by Nicola Murphy (Stop/Over). Pumpgirl will run through January 12, 2020. Next up in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre will be the U.S. premiere of The Scourge, written & performed by Michelle Dooley Mahon (The Eff Word), and directed by Ben Barnes (Madama Butterfly). The Scourge begins performances on January 22, 2020, with opening night set for January 23, for a limited run through February 2, 2020. The Scourge is an official selection of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival.

Beginning performances on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on February 18, 2020 is Incantata, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Muldoon (The Dead, 1904), directed by Sam Yates (The Starry Messenger), and starring Stanley Townsend (All About Eve). Opening night is set for February 23 for a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.





