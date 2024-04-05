Industry Reading of FUSONG Will Be Held Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lawrence Walker will present a developmental reading of Fusong, a new musical with book and lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson and music by Cecilia Lin. Based on the novel, The Lost Daughter of Happiness, by acclaimed Chinese novelist and screenwriter Geling Yan, Fusong is directed and conceived by Gabriel Barre. The by-invitation only industry reading will take place Friday, April 5 at 11AM and 3PM at New 42 Studios (229 W 42nd Street, NYC).

Industry Members interested in attending should RSVP by email to contact@visceral-entertainment.com.

Fusong tells the story of two young Chinese women in two different centuries linked by their complicated destiny to search for true freedom from within. As Fusong is kidnapped from her small village in China and thrown into the dark world of San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1866, and Nancy confronts the anti-Asian hate crimes of America’s 21st century COVID era, their histories intertwine with violence, enslavement, duty, and – against all odds – love, ultimately leading them on a journey to discover their shared legacy of survival.

The April 5 reading will feature Aaron Alcaraz, Colin Anderson, Stephen Bogardus, Delphi Borich, Emy Coligado, Amy Keum, Ryan Knowles, Angel Lin, Kelvin Moon Loh, Paul HeeSang Miller, John Sang Rheu, Nathan Salstone, Jason Simon, Pearl Sun and Xiaoqing Zhang.

Music direction is by Joshua Zecher-Ross; orchestrations and arrangements are by Cecilia Lin; sound design is by Connor Wang; casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA and Andrea Zee; general management is by Visceral Entertainment. Ada Zhang is the production stage manager and Kathleen Rose Gallardo is assistant stage manager.

All actors & stage managers are appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.