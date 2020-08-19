Indiggo Twins Release New Video EUREKA! - The Dance Of Warriors And Victorious Thinkers

The song is from their off Broadway hit, Wicked Clone the Cinema Musical.

Indiggo Twins release new video EUREKA! from their off Broadway hit "Wicked Clone the Cinema Musical" - a unique blend of film and musical theatre, a fairy tale about the gift of Inspiration that has awakened thousands of hearts at the Davenport Theatre, American Theatre of Actors, Black Box Theatre of Live Nation, helping them to find their true Purpose in life and conquer their "wicked clone":

"EUREKA! is the dance of warriors and victorious thinkers, of the ones who dance and move on despite circumstances - fear, disease, disasters..." relates Mihaela Modorcea, author of the bestselling cinema novel and play "Wicked Clone or how to deal with the Evil".

"It is the 'day of liberation', the day of the ones who get reborn of the Holy Ghost, those who have found the freedom of the Spirit and celebrate it:

'Love to reborn; hide your horns/ Be an angel, I'm the ghost,

Love to give birth, on this earth/ To a warrior!"

"Looking up to the sky turns one from a fly into a butterfly. We are One with God in nature's heavenly bliss," expresses Gabriela Modorcea, composer of WICKED CLONE THE CINEMA MUSICAL's soundtrack and 25 compositions from "Wicked Clone" Original off Broadway cast recording" released in collaboration with Broadway Records: https://www.broadwayrecords.com/offbroadway/wicked-clone-original-off-broadway-cast-recording

"When I lie onto the grass / When I feel nature's breatha??/ I get in you, I'm one with you... "

In the spirit of mathematician Archimedes, Indiggo Twins shout EUREKA! and urge to a celebration of life and discovery of one's greatest Purpose!

