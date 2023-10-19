IndieSpace Now Accepting Applications For $1000 Pay Your People Grants

Grants will be awarded by lottery to 60 indie theater companies.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Photo 1 Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Extends at The Shed Photo 2 Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Extends at The Shed
Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater Photo 3 Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater
Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row Photo 4 Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row

IndieSpace Now Accepting Applications For $1000 Pay Your People Grants

IndieSpace, an organization established to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to create a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community, is currently accepting applications for $1000 Pay Your People grants which will be awarded by lottery to 60 indie theater companies, fiscally sponsored collectives/productions, and indie theater venues at their annual event The Big Give, on Tuesday, November 28 at Chelsea Factory (547 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001). To purchase tickets to The Big Give please visit bit.ly/TheBigGive2023

The Pay Your People Grant is to do just that – pay the people on your team that make the work possible. 5 grants will be awarded to Deep Roots companies/collectives with small budgets who have been operating for 25 years or more, 10 grants will be given to indie theater venues and performance spaces, and 45 additional companies or productions will receive funding. 

IndieSpace has a fundamental commitment to equity and inclusion in the values and culture of our organization. We want to see the work of diverse artists on stage, and we believe that diverse leadership in our participant organizations is essential to encouraging diverse and equitable practices. To be eligible for IndieSpace grants, companies or venues must commit to using their grant to pay artists or leaders of color and/or artists or leaders who have been historically and currently excluded from funding based on gender identity and/or expression, sexual orientation, ability, economic disadvantage, refugee/immigration status or for other reasons you define. 

The application deadline is 11:59pm on Thursday, November 16. The simple application gathers pertinent information about you, your company, and/or venue. This is how you raise your hand to say you want a grant and our way of making sure you are eligible for it. We will have separate drawings for Deep Roots, Companies/Productions and Venues. You can either apply for the Company/Production drawing or the Venue drawing. You cannot apply to both. Previous applicants for The Little Venue That Could Grant can choose to automatically enter for the venue pool. Please submit your application at bit.ly/PayYourPeople2023

Our grants are determined by old-fashioned lottery. Put your company’s name in the (very literal) hat! At The Big Give on November 28th, we pull the names of eligible applicants out of the hat, and recipients take home their grant checks that night. A suggested, but completely voluntary donation of $5 at the door includes food and drinks. IndieSpace’s Pay Your People Grants are made possible, in part, with support from the Howard Gilman Foundation. 

IndieSpace was established in 2016 to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to address systemic inequities in NYC real estate. In 2022, it merged with Indie Theater Fund, an organization focused on a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community. By contributing a nickel per ticket from their shows to a pot of money for funding, the indie theater community could create a method of self-sustainability and could rethink philanthropy and the process of grant making. Through radically transparent and equitable grants, community resources and advocacy, the Fund supported hundreds of indie theater companies and thousands of individual artists. IndieSpace also funds artists through their Mental Health grants, The Big Learn, and Community Resources Lotteries.

Since its founding, IndieSpace has: consulted with 90+ companies and venues making real estate decisions, including The Tank, FRIGID New York, The Chain, wild project, Wooster Group, and Classical Theater of Harlem; helped 18 organizations sign new leases; saved seven theaters from being closed or repurposed; created four real estate operation partnerships; walked two venues through the purchase of their permanent homes. During Covid, IndieSpace supported over 50 venues navigating their leases by helping them stay open, and also provided over $1.7M in relief grants to the indie theater community. In 2023 IndieSpace opened the West Village Rehearsal Co-Op with HERE Arts Center, New Ohio and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. This 99-year lease for $1 per year will serve over 1,500 artists per year. For service to the community, IndieSpace received the Ellen Stewart Award and a citation from the City Council of New York www.indiespace.org 

Chelsea Factory exists to provide responsive partnership to NYC-based artists from historically excluded communities. Launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, we welcome artists and organizations across all creative disciplines to experiment and perform work they find essential. Chelsea Factory’s support is customized to each collaborator, with resources including subsidized rehearsal and performance space, production support and career mentorship. Our programming reflects the values of NYC artists today and evolves to meet our community’s needs. In today’s rapidly changing world, we are committed to invigorating an inclusive and sustainable arts sector that long outlasts Chelsea Factory’s physical infrastructure. To learn more, visit chelseafactory.org.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Workshop Presentation For Audio Fiction Series, A SIMPLE HERSTORY To Take Place Octob Photo
Workshop Presentation For Audio Fiction Series, A SIMPLE HERSTORY To Take Place October 27

The team for the audio fiction series, A Simple Herstory, will be presenting an early preview of work for its second season at The Tank in New York City at 4pm on October 27th.

2
Arab American Comedy Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary with National Tour Photo
Arab American Comedy Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary with National Tour

The New York Arab American Comedy Festival (NYAACF) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a year-long tour to 5 of the most prestigious performance venues in the US. For two decades, the festival has upheld its commitment to combating negative media portrayals of Arab Americans and Muslims, while showcasing the incredible talent within the community and fostering connections with industry professionals.

3
Playwright Elizabeth Coplan to Make Off-Broadway Debut with World Premiere of TIL DEATH Photo
Playwright Elizabeth Coplan to Make Off-Broadway Debut with World Premiere of TIL' DEATH

Seattle playwright Elizabeth Coplan is set to make her Off-Broadway debut with the world premiere production of 'Til Death.

4
New musical EVERYDAY CHARLIE to be Presented at The Tank Theater Photo
New musical EVERYDAY CHARLIE to be Presented at The Tank Theater

Get ready for a heartwarming experience with 'Everyday Charlie,' a new musical presented by Rock Rising. Starring Johnny Rabe and Yasmin Ranz-Lind, this joyful and sensitive production will be running at The Tank Theater. Don't miss out on this captivating musical for young audiences.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You