Impressionist Bob Anderson to Bring Sinatra Tribute Show ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD to Carnegie Hall

Come celebrate the music of ol' blue eyes on the eve of his 106th birthday with ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD starring Bob Anderson as Sinatra in New York City at Carnegie Hall!

The #1 celebrity impressionist transforms into Sinatra, and is accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra playing all of Sinatra's original arrangements to his most-beloved songs. It will be a night like no other and one you'll always remember!

"A perfect night like seeing Sinatra at his best. Frank would have loved it," - Tony Bennett

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. A must-see show, fans can experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career. The event stars Bob Anderson, a singer and actor who is the number one singing impressionist in the world. This captivating production will appear at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage for one performance only, on the eve of Sinatra's 106th birthday, Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are now available at carnegiehall.org.

Anderson not only sounds like Sinatra; he looks like him, too, thanks to prosthetic makeup that is spot-on. Anderson will also be accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra playing all of Sinatra's original arrangements to his most-beloved songs.

VH1 voted Anderson the No. 1 celebrity impersonator in the world--an honor that was also given to him by People Magazine. In addition to his exacting impressions, he is a highly acclaimed singer in his own right.

Anderson's story reads like a classic novel. In 1973, he snuck into the Sahara's Congo Room to watch a Nancy Sinatra rehearsal. During that rehearsal, Nancy's opening act, the Everly Brothers, got into an argument and walked out. Enter 23-year-old Bob Anderson. He told the musical conductor that he was a singer; with only a few hours until the start of the show and no opening act, Nancy Sinatra's producer handed Anderson a mic and let him prove himself. He did: Anderson went on in place of the Everly Brothers and played the entire two-week engagement at the Sahara.

Shortly after that engagement, Anderson accompanied Nancy Sinatra to The Merv Griffin Show. That was Anderson's first appearance on national television-and he got a standing ovation. Merv Griffin was impressed, and months later, after seeing him perform at the Ye Little Club in Beverly Hills, Griffin invited Anderson to his 50th birthday celebration. It was at Merv Griffin's party where Anderson started singing and imitating the voices of well-known vocalists. The crowd loved it. Cary Grant was sitting on the floor by the piano, saying, "This is really amazing; I have never seen anything like this!"

Anderson soon became a regular on talk and variety shows, with more than 200 appearances on television networks and shows including Showtime, HBO, The Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show, Late Night With David Letterman and The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson.

Anderson has performed in more Las Vegas showrooms than just about anyone. When Las Vegas celebrated 50 years of entertainment, Bob Anderson was voted No. 12, between Barbra Streisand and Ray Charles, on a list of Las Vegas' all-time-favorite acts.

Anderson wrote and starred in the award-winning show, FRANK-The Man ... The Music at The Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas. Within weeks of opening, FRANK became the talk of the town and the must-see show. The running theme and spirit of every review was, "I saw Frank Sinatra the other night. I don't care if it was Bob Anderson-I saw Frank Sinatra the other night."

The show is presented by Twin Palms Entertainment and Bob Anderson Productions. Tickets for this performance are priced $50 - $200 and are available at carnegiehall.org | CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh.