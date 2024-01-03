Ilia Volok's DIARY OF A MADMAN to Return to The ATA For Fundraiser

Stage and Screen Star, Ilia Volok returns for a limited run of his one-man show, Diary of a Madman by Nikolai Gogol.

LA Weekly Theater Award-Best Solo Performance! Another NY Run! In support of Ukraine! 4 Shows Only!

Mondays: Jan 15, 22, 29 and Feb 5 at 7:00 pm at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W 54th Street, New York City.

"Diary of a Madman" centres on the life of Poprishchin, a low-ranking civil servant who yearns to be noticed by a beautiful woman, the daughter of a senior official,with whom he has fallen in love. ​His diary records his gradual, mesmeric slide into insanity. The story portrays the average man's satirical quest for individuality in a seemingly indifferent, urban city.

