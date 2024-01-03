Ilia Volok's DIARY OF A MADMAN to Return to The ATA For Fundraiser

Ilia Volok's one-man show, Diary of a Madman, returns to the ATA for a limited run in support of Ukraine.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Stage and Screen Star, Ilia Volok returns for a limited run of his one-man show, Diary of a Madman by Nikolai Gogol.

LA Weekly Theater Award-Best Solo Performance! Another NY Run! In support of Ukraine! 4 Shows Only!

Mondays: Jan 15, 22, 29 and Feb 5 at 7:00 pm at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W 54th Street, New York City.

"Diary of a Madman" centres on the life of Poprishchin, a low-ranking civil servant who yearns to be noticed by a beautiful woman, the daughter of a senior official,with whom he has fallen in love. ​His diary records his gradual, mesmeric slide into insanity. The story portrays the average man's satirical quest for individuality in a seemingly indifferent, urban city.

Tickets: $33.69 Click Here

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Support Ukrainian Volunteers!

**HEALTH & SAFETY at the ATA: Late seating may be problematic.
ADA Access: please have an assistant if you are in a manual wheelchair. Call 24 hours in advance if a wheelchair ramp is required to get over the 3 steps at the front of their facility: 212-581-3044. Only 1 wheelchair spot is available per performance.
Masks in the theatre are optional until further notice. If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed to self-isolate, we ask that you stay home and contact the ticket site (or producer of the show) to discuss a ticket refund or exchange. Ticket purchasers are responsible for informing and providing this information if they are providing the ticket for a guest. Anyone that does not abide by their protocols may be denied entry to their facility. We recognize that public health guidelines may change and therefore their policies are also subject to change without notice. If you test COVID positive within a week of being in their facility, you may have exposed others. Please call them as a tracing contact: 212-581-3044.




