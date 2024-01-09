IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of the Edinburgh Fringe hit, It's a Motherf**king Pleasure, opens tonight! The production runs Off-Broadway as part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series with performances continuing through January 21, 2024.

Usually disabled people just want to do the right thing. But what if they don't? What if they were out to make as much money as possible from the guilt of non-disabled, anxious people (like you)? Hot off the back of their smash-hit run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, multi-award-winning disability-led theatre company FlawBored present It's a Motherf**king Pleasure; a smart, scathing satire on the monetisation of identity politics that spares no-one. Written by FlawBored with Josh Roche, and directed by Roche.

FlawBored is co-founded by Samuel Brewer, Aarian Mehrabani and Chloe Palmer. They create meta-theatrical work with dark irreverence which aims to address complex and uncomfortable issues surrounding identity which no one has the answers to. "FlawBored aren't just breaking the mould; they are smashing it to smithereens," says Lyn Gardner.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner.