IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

The production runs Off-Broadway as part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series with performances continuing through January 21, 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Photo 1 Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! Off-Broadway
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Off-Broadway Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Off-Broadway Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Phoenix Theatre Ensemble to Present World Premiere of DRINKS WITH DEAD POTETS at A.R.T./Ne Photo 3 Phoenix Theatre Ensemble to Present World Premiere of DRINKS WITH DEAD POTETS at A.R.T./New York Theatres
THE GOOD SOLDIER SVEJK Comes to Theater for the New City in February Photo 4 THE GOOD SOLDIER SVEJK Comes to Theater for the New City in February

IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of the Edinburgh Fringe hit, It's a Motherf**king Pleasure, opens tonight! The production runs Off-Broadway as part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series with performances continuing through January 21, 2024.

Usually disabled people just want to do the right thing. But what if they don't? What if they were out to make as much money as possible from the guilt of non-disabled, anxious people (like you)? Hot off the back of their smash-hit run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, multi-award-winning disability-led theatre company FlawBored present It's a Motherf**king Pleasure; a smart, scathing satire on the monetisation of identity politics that spares no-one. Written by FlawBored with Josh Roche, and directed by Roche.

FlawBored is co-founded by Samuel Brewer, Aarian Mehrabani and Chloe Palmer. They create meta-theatrical work with dark irreverence which aims to address complex and uncomfortable issues surrounding identity which no one has the answers to. "FlawBored aren't just breaking the mould; they are smashing it to smithereens," says Lyn Gardner.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
ITS A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse Photo
IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

The U.S. premiere of It's a Motherf**king Pleasure opens tonight at SoHo Playhouse. This scathing satire by FlawBored tackles the monetization of identity politics. Don't miss this smart and irreverent production running Off-Broadway through January 21, 2024.

2
New Victory LabWorks Applications Now Open For The 2024-2025 Cohort Photo
New Victory LabWorks Applications Now Open For The 2024-2025 Cohort

New Victory Theater's LabWorks program applications are now open for the 2024-2025 cohort. Established in 2012, New Victory LabWorks explores, devises, and reimagines what theater for families can be by supporting New York-based artists in making original works that challenge preconceptions commonly held about theater for young audiences.

3
HIROSHI-ME-ME-ME by Natalie Menna to be Presented at Theater for the New City This Month Photo
HIROSHI-ME-ME-ME by Natalie Menna to be Presented at Theater for the New City This Month

HIROSHI-ME-ME-ME, written by Natalie Menna, is coming to Theater for the New City this month. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
New Victory LabWorks Applications Now Open for the 2024-2025 Cohort Photo
New Victory LabWorks Applications Now Open for the 2024-2025 Cohort

New Victory Theater's LabWorks program applications are now open for the 2024-2025 cohort. Learn more

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: Rehearsals Begin for A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World StagesPhoto: Rehearsals Begin for A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages
HIROSHI-ME-ME-ME by Natalie Menna to be Presented at Theater for the New City This MonthHIROSHI-ME-ME-ME by Natalie Menna to be Presented at Theater for the New City This Month
Story TBD: An Evening Of Short Plays Comes to The TankStory TBD: An Evening Of Short Plays Comes to The Tank
One Whale's Tale to Present PRIVATE PARTY Satirical Variety Show at The Public TheaterOne Whale's Tale to Present PRIVATE PARTY Satirical Variety Show at The Public Theater

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You